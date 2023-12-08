News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

How many penalties Hearts and Hibs have been awarded compared to Celtic, Rangers & rivals - gallery

A table of penalties awarded this season for each Scottish Premiership team.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 8th Dec 2023, 18:30 GMT

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season has already had its fair share of controversial VAR decisions which have been scrutinised by fans and media experts in recent weeks. VAR has received backlash from fans for a variety of different reasons which vary from the decisions given to the length of time taken for referees to make crucial calls, which have at times disturbed the pattern and entertainment of the game.

Overall there have been 33 penalties awarded in the Premiership this season. Of those spot kicks, 23 have been successfully converted from 12 yards, while the other 11 penalties have either been saved or missed. But which team has come out on top when it comes to the tough refereeing decisions and which teams have been less fortunate? Ahead of this weekend’s matches Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at the league table for penalties so far…

Penalties awarded: 9 (Getty Images)

1. Celtic

Penalties awarded: 9 (Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded: 7 (Getty Images)

2. Rangers

Penalties awarded: 7 (Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded: 3 (SNS)

3. Motherwell

Penalties awarded: 3 (SNS)

Photo Sales
Penalties awarded: 3 (SNS)

4. St Mirren

Penalties awarded: 3 (SNS)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FC