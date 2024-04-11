A total of 77 penalties have been dished out so far in this thrilling Scottish Premiership season.

Hearts were recipients of a spot-kick decision just last weekend against St Mirren, and Jorge Grant dispatched from 12 yards to put his side ahead in a 2-1 win. Hibs’ last penalty was given back in February when Dylan Vente opened the scoring against Dundee with his spot-kick. But how do the Edinburgh sides’ penalty tallies compare to the rest of the Premiership?

Using data collected by Transfermarkt from the start of the season, we’ve put together all 12 teams and ranked them in order of penalties they have been awarded so far. Next up for the Jambos pre-split is Livingston while Hibs have a crucial clash away at Motherwell in the top six race.