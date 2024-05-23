The Premiership season for 23/24 has come to a close and there’s some time for reflection before looking forward to the summer transfer window and next term.

Hearts have European football to look forward to in the revamped Europa League or Europa Conference League after a third place finish. Hibs meanwhile are looking to a new era as a new head coach search commences after Nick Montgomery’s sacking, following a bottom six finish.

Both sides had penalties dished out to them and put against them over the course of the season, and not without controversy. VAR has had its critics this season and errors have been admitted by the Scottish FA, with fans patience also wearing thin.

Looking at the penalties dished out during the season, we look at which Premiership side conceded the most, including where Hearts and Hibs sit. There’s a four-way tie on one number, as one Edinburgh side hits the top three.