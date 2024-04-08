The Scottish Premiership will split following this weekend’s games, with the first post-split match scheduled to take place on the weekend of April 27-28th.

The final round of top six fixtures will be held on Saturday, May 18th and the bottom six will follow up on Sunday 19th. As things stand, Hearts are currently comfortable in third place on 59 points, with a nine-point cushion over Kilmarnock in fourth.

However, Hibs are further down the table in seventh, fighting to break back into the top six. The Hibees are currently on 38 points, trailing by one to Dundee who have a game in-hand.

As we approach the next round of fixtures, we’ve taken a look at how many Premiership matches will have been broadcast live on Sky prior to the split. As highlighted by Pie and Bovril on Twitter, only four games have been shown so far that have not featured either Celtic or Rangers.