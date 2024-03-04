News you can trust since 1873
How often have Scottish Premiership teams been on TV this season? Including Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers

Here's a look at how many times each team in the Scottish Premiership has been on TV so far in the 2023/24 season.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

The share of TV time amongst teams in any division is a hot topic of debate for football fans. Some feel like certain teams are unfairly overexposed and oversaturated, with other, smaller clubs being thrown to the wayside in comparison.

Today, we'll be looking at how many times each football club in the Scottish Premiership has featured on Live Sky TV in the 2023/24 season. Unsurprisingly, Rangers and Celtic both fared very well in the table, having both played on live TV upwards of ten times this season - meanwhile, teams such as Dundee and St. Johnstone comparatively suffered. But where did Hibs and Hearts place?

(Data from of Pie & Bovril)

TV appearances: 1

1. 12. Dundee

TV appearances: 1 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

TV appearances: 2

2. 11: Hibs

TV appearances: 2 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

TV appearances: 3

3. 10. St Johnstone

TV appearances: 3

TV appearances: 3

4. 9. Motherwell

TV appearances: 3 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

