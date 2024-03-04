The share of TV time amongst teams in any division is a hot topic of debate for football fans. Some feel like certain teams are unfairly overexposed and oversaturated, with other, smaller clubs being thrown to the wayside in comparison.

Today, we'll be looking at how many times each football club in the Scottish Premiership has featured on Live Sky TV in the 2023/24 season. Unsurprisingly, Rangers and Celtic both fared very well in the table, having both played on live TV upwards of ten times this season - meanwhile, teams such as Dundee and St. Johnstone comparatively suffered. But where did Hibs and Hearts place?