Hearts and Hibs have been able to spend on transfers in the last couple of season, but what kind of figures have been splashed?

The Jambos have clinched a lucrative spot in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League for next season after a third place Premiership finish. Hibs meanwhile are staring at another summer overhaul with a bottom six spot leaving question marks around Easter Road.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has crunched the numbers on what both clubs spent in the 22/23 season when it came to players. Hearts signed the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Kye Rowles, Alex Cochrane and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou that summer, while Hibs went for Lewis Miller, Rocky Bushiri, Jair Tavares, plus others arrived on both sides of Edinburgh.