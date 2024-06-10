The 23/24 club season is officially in the books and clubs are looking ahead to their next campaigns.

Hearts enjoyed a fruitful campaign in their first full term under head coach Steven Naismith. They finished third and have booked a spot in either of the revamped Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Hibs are in the David Gray era after he was appointed permanent head coach this month, following multiple stints as caretaker. He is charged with improving upon a disappointing bottom six Premiership spot alongside a squad overhaul.

SPFL MediaWatch has dissected and provided the numbers over what kind of prize money was made by each club in the four professional leagues. We rank them from 42 to 1, with total prize money used for the Championship, League One and League Two before an overall breakdown of where the cash is coming from.