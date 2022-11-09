Hearts trio Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles have all been included in Australia’s 26-man squad for Qatar, which means the club is expected to bank up to £26,000 for each day that the trio remain with the Socceroos at the tournament. The exact figure is difficult to quantify due to the complexity formula used by FIFA, but even if Australia are knocked out in the group stage Hearts can expect to receive an approximate 40% slice of an estimated £523,000 payout for the three players. That would amount to more than £200,000.

How does it work?

The Club Benefits Programme, part of a wider deal between world football’s governing body and the European Club Association, reimburses clubs who have players involved in the tournament. Established ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the programme was extended in 2015 to cover the 2018 competition in Russia and this year’s 2022 edition in Qatar.

A worker walks past FIFA World Cup banners outside the Khalifa Stadium in Doha. Picture: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty

After the 2018 World Cup, 416 clubs from 63 member associations benefited from the scheme. A total of $209m has been allocated to the programme for this tournament. Clubs only benefit if they have completed an application form, which Hearts have done.

Clubs stand to make around US$10,000 (around £8,714 at the time of writing) per player for each day the individual remains with their national team at the World Cup – including the official preparation period which starts on November 10 – and up to the day after their final match. It doesn’t matter how many minutes the player spends on the pitch at the tournament. Every player in every squad is counted. Players from nations who reach the final can expect to generate an approximate maximum payout of £322,400 for their club(s) from tournament involvement alone.

However, the total amount per player is distributed to the club(s) with which the player was registered during the two years before the tournament. Atkinson, Devlin and Rowles have all been at Hearts for less than two years, so their previous clubs will be entitled to a percentage slice of the money under this scheme.

How does that affect Hearts?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourists visit the corniche adorned with a FIFA sign in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Picture: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Devlin has been at Hearts for approximately 14 months, Atkinson 11 months and Rowles four months (29 months out of 72 in total for the three players, or roughly 40%), which means their previous clubs will also benefit under this scheme because they have been registered with them in the last two years.

Devlin joined Hearts in August 2021 from Australian League side Newcastle Jets, who he had joined only two months earlier. His previous club, Wellington Phoenix of New Zealand, would also be set to benefit. He has spent around eight months at Phoenix over the last two years.

Atkinson joined Hearts from Melbourne City on 10 January 2022, 11 months ago. So Melbourne can expect to receive slightly more than half of the money awarded by FIFA. Rowles signed in June from Central Coast Mariners and has therefore been at Hearts for around four months and his Australian club for approximately 20 months over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much will the Australians generate for Hearts?

Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin are in the Australia squad along with Kye Rowles. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

It depends how far they go in the tournament. The benefits programme runs from November 10 to the day after a nation’s last match at the tournament. Australia’s last match in Group D is against Denmark on November 30, so if they get knocked out at that stage the scheme will compensate clubs for 21 days per player.