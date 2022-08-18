How the Hearts played rated in first-leg Europa League play-off defeat to FC Zurich

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GK – Craig Gordon – 7

Made a strong, early one-handed save and another big one late on. Couldn’t really do much about either goal. The equaliser was close to him, but hit with such pace that it would’ve been nigh on impossible to react in time.

DRC – Craig Halkett – 6

Zurich's Adrian Guerrero, left, fights for the ball with Hearts' Toby Sibbick, right, during the Europa League qualification soccer match between FC Zurich and Heart of Midlothian FC at the Kybunpark stadium in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

Injured early sliding in to clear a through ball. Was spotted on crutches at the break.

DC – Stephen Kingsley – 7

Put in a couple of excellent slide tackles. Used the ball fairly well.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 7

Another member of the back-line who impressed. Displayed excellent anticipation to constantly be in the right spot to clear.

RWB – Nathaniel Atkinson – 4

Won the penalty from which Hearts took the lead but poor for both of Zurich’s goals, particularly the first where he was easily muscled off the ball.

MC – Jorge Grant – 6

Showed some nice touches. Didn’t do much to impact the game, either with set-piece delivery or build-up play, in the final third.

DM – Peter Haring – 5

A very poor first half where he was wayward in possession and pressed into giving away a number of fouls. Improved a bit in the second period before being subbed.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 6

An up and down game. Had some nice moments but also gave away some cheap fouls and conceded possession too easily. Often saw the good and the bad within seconds of each other.

LWB – Alex Cochrane – 6

Had a poor first half but improved a bit in the second period as he tightened his passing up a little. Defensively he wasn’t among the worst.

AM – Barrie McKay – 7

Often involved in the brighter aspects of Hearts’ play going forward, creating space and opportunities for team-mates around the penalty area.

FC – Lawrence Shankland – 5

Tucked away the penalty with real confidence. Didn’t get involved in the game much otherwise.

Sub – Toby Sibbick – 5

Was really fortunate in the second period as Zurich wasted a couple of big chances where Sibbick was poor defensively.

Sub – Michael Smith – 7

Brought a bit of calm to proceedings with his improved defensive play and his passing.

Sub – Liam Boyce – 7

Had a couple of bright moments immediately after coming on and helped play stick up top.

Sub – Alan Forrest – 5

Picked the wrong option by going himself soon after coming off the bench.

Sub – Josh Ginnelly – n/a

On in injury time.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

