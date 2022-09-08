How the Hearts players fared in 4-0 loss to İstanbul Başakşehir as only one Tynecastle star gets 'good' rating

GK – Craig Gordon – 6

Couldn’t do much about any of the goals and had to make a few other saves.

DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 5

The Hearts players line up prior to kick-off at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

A bit up and down. Had some nice defensive moments but at other times almost got his side in trouble. Booked.

DRC – Michael Smith – 6

In at the depleted centre-back corps for his experience and performed pretty well.

DLC – Stephen Kingsley – 5

Appeared to lose his man for the all-important second goal. A bit more unlucky with the third which deflected off him.

DL – Alex Cochrane – 5

Wasn’t having the worst of nights but at fault for the third. Didn’t do much in an attacking sense.

DM – Peter Haring – 4

Struggled again in European football, including being at fault for the opener. Subbed at the half.

DM – Cammy Devlin – 7

Hearts’ best player on the night. Ran himself into the ground, won the ball back a good few times and even played a couple of nice through balls. Subbed off at 2-0.

AMR – James Forrest – 4

Worked hard but nothing really came off for him. Slipped on a couple of occasions.

AM – Andy Halliday – 5

Charged up and down the park. An asset out of possession, perhaps, but caught dallying far too often with it at his feet.

AML – Barrie McKay – 5

Started brightly but was barely in the game after the first 25 minutes.

FC – Lawrence Shankland – 5

Worked hard but struggled at times to keep possession. Another who wanted too much time on the ball.

Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6

Looked a lot sharper than he did at Livingston, especially when stationed out on the left. Had a strong start to the second half before fading.

Sub – Josh Ginnelly – 5

Injected a bit of urgency but made a baffling decision to backheel when found charging in at the back post.

Sub – Connor Smith – 5

Got a booking for cementing opposing captain Danijel Aleksić at 3-0.

Sub – Lewis Neilson – n/a

On late

Sub – Euan Henderson – n/a

On late

