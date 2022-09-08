How the Hearts players fared in 4-0 loss to İstanbul Başakşehir as only one Tynecastle star gets 'good' rating
Ratings for every Hearts player who took part in the defeat to İstanbul Başakşehir in the Europa Conference League.
GK – Craig Gordon – 6
Couldn’t do much about any of the goals and had to make a few other saves.
DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 5
A bit up and down. Had some nice defensive moments but at other times almost got his side in trouble. Booked.
DRC – Michael Smith – 6
In at the depleted centre-back corps for his experience and performed pretty well.
DLC – Stephen Kingsley – 5
Appeared to lose his man for the all-important second goal. A bit more unlucky with the third which deflected off him.
DL – Alex Cochrane – 5
Wasn’t having the worst of nights but at fault for the third. Didn’t do much in an attacking sense.
DM – Peter Haring – 4
Struggled again in European football, including being at fault for the opener. Subbed at the half.
DM – Cammy Devlin – 7
Hearts’ best player on the night. Ran himself into the ground, won the ball back a good few times and even played a couple of nice through balls. Subbed off at 2-0.
AMR – James Forrest – 4
Worked hard but nothing really came off for him. Slipped on a couple of occasions.
AM – Andy Halliday – 5
Charged up and down the park. An asset out of possession, perhaps, but caught dallying far too often with it at his feet.
AML – Barrie McKay – 5
Started brightly but was barely in the game after the first 25 minutes.
FC – Lawrence Shankland – 5
Worked hard but struggled at times to keep possession. Another who wanted too much time on the ball.
Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 6
Looked a lot sharper than he did at Livingston, especially when stationed out on the left. Had a strong start to the second half before fading.
Sub – Josh Ginnelly – 5
Injected a bit of urgency but made a baffling decision to backheel when found charging in at the back post.
Sub – Connor Smith – 5
Got a booking for cementing opposing captain Danijel Aleksić at 3-0.
Sub – Lewis Neilson – n/a
On late
Sub – Euan Henderson – n/a
On late