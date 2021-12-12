Peter Haring and Cammy Devlin look on as Alfredo Morelos opens the scoring for Rangers. Picture: SNS

How the Hearts players rated after frustrating 2-0 defeat to Rangers

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who featured in the 2-0 defeat to Rangers at Tynecastle.

By Craig Fowler
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 2:02 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th December 2021, 2:26 pm

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. GK - Craig Gordon - 7

Not at fault for either goal and made a string of second-half stops to keep the game competitive.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. DR - Taylor Moore - 6

Sold a dummy a little too easily by Ryan Kent in the build-up to the opener but was otherwise solid without getting into the game too much.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. DL - Stephen Kingsley - 6

His long-range passing wasn't to his usual standards. Defensively he was generally all right. Unlucky to crack the bar with a free-kick.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. DC - John Souttar - 7

Maybe could've done better at Joe Aribo's goal but was generally composed in possession, stood up to the challenge and helped launch many a promising attack from the back.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

