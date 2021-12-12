How the Hearts players rated after frustrating 2-0 defeat to Rangers

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. GK - Craig Gordon - 7
Not at fault for either goal and made a string of second-half stops to keep the game competitive.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. DR - Taylor Moore - 6
Sold a dummy a little too easily by Ryan Kent in the build-up to the opener but was otherwise solid without getting into the game too much.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. DL - Stephen Kingsley - 6
His long-range passing wasn't to his usual standards. Defensively he was generally all right. Unlucky to crack the bar with a free-kick.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. DC - John Souttar - 7
Maybe could've done better at Joe Aribo's goal but was generally composed in possession, stood up to the challenge and helped launch many a promising attack from the back.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group