How the Hearts players rated against Celtic

GK – ROSS STEWART 8/10

Uncomfortable with ball at his feet early on but solid with hands. Made two very good one-handed stops to deny O’Riley and Giakoumakis.

RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5

Hearts goalkeeper Ross Stewart produces a save to keep his side in the game. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Not the first right-back in Scotland who has struggled to cope with Jota. Kept backing off and given a torrid time by the winger.

RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 6

Loose in possession early on and had a hard time dealing with Kyogo’s movement. Better when moved into midfield before seeing red.

LCD – KYE ROWLES 8

Hearts’ best defender. Made several important blocks and clearances. Looking increasingly like he will be a key man this season.

LD – ALEX COCHRANE 5

Caught wrong side and outmuscled by Maeda for the Celtic goal and couldn’t have any complaints about red card for two bookings.

RM – ALAN FORREST 5

Couldn’t get on the ball in the first half, with Hearts sitting off. Much brighter in the second half but didn’t really create anything.

CM – PETER HARING 6

Crucial challenge stopped Taylor from getting in one-on-one. Plenty of effort from the skipper but found it tough going.

CM – ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Chasing shadows for most of the first half but made a bright start to the second before picking up an injury and limping off.

LM – GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 5

Made little impact and didn’t see much of the ball in a first half dominated by Celtic. Improved after the break before being withdrawn.

ST – LIAM BOYCE 5

See above. Didn’t receive much service in the first half, playing off Ginnelly in a No10 role.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 6

Made a hash of Hearts’ best chance, lacking composure and dragging his shot wide when he had better options. Put in a huge shift.

SUBS

SUB – MICHAEL SMITH 7

For Halliday 60mins. Made a difference when he came on in midfield as Hearts pushed forward. Ended up at left-back.

SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

For Boyce 65mins. Linked up well a couple of time but didn’t get a chance in front of goal.

SUB – BARRIE MCKAY 7

For Forrest 65mins. Looked very dangerous without carving out a real opportunity.

SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6

For McKay-Steven 72mins. Didn’t see much of the ball but put in a shift on the right-hand side.

SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 6.

For Haring 72mins. Steady enough debut for youngster. Unlucky to see the ball go in off his arm in the last minute.