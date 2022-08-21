How the Hearts players rated against Celtic
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who took part in the cinch Premiership match against Celtic.
GK – ROSS STEWART 8/10
Uncomfortable with ball at his feet early on but solid with hands. Made two very good one-handed stops to deny O’Riley and Giakoumakis.
RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5
Not the first right-back in Scotland who has struggled to cope with Jota. Kept backing off and given a torrid time by the winger.
RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 6
Loose in possession early on and had a hard time dealing with Kyogo’s movement. Better when moved into midfield before seeing red.
LCD – KYE ROWLES 8
Hearts’ best defender. Made several important blocks and clearances. Looking increasingly like he will be a key man this season.
LD – ALEX COCHRANE 5
Caught wrong side and outmuscled by Maeda for the Celtic goal and couldn’t have any complaints about red card for two bookings.
RM – ALAN FORREST 5
Couldn’t get on the ball in the first half, with Hearts sitting off. Much brighter in the second half but didn’t really create anything.
CM – PETER HARING 6
Crucial challenge stopped Taylor from getting in one-on-one. Plenty of effort from the skipper but found it tough going.
CM – ANDY HALLIDAY 6
Chasing shadows for most of the first half but made a bright start to the second before picking up an injury and limping off.
LM – GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 5
Made little impact and didn’t see much of the ball in a first half dominated by Celtic. Improved after the break before being withdrawn.
ST – LIAM BOYCE 5
See above. Didn’t receive much service in the first half, playing off Ginnelly in a No10 role.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 6
Made a hash of Hearts’ best chance, lacking composure and dragging his shot wide when he had better options. Put in a huge shift.
SUBS
SUB – MICHAEL SMITH 7
For Halliday 60mins. Made a difference when he came on in midfield as Hearts pushed forward. Ended up at left-back.
SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6
For Boyce 65mins. Linked up well a couple of time but didn’t get a chance in front of goal.
SUB – BARRIE MCKAY 7
For Forrest 65mins. Looked very dangerous without carving out a real opportunity.
SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6
For McKay-Steven 72mins. Didn’t see much of the ball but put in a shift on the right-hand side.
SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 6.
For Haring 72mins. Steady enough debut for youngster. Unlucky to see the ball go in off his arm in the last minute.