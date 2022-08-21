News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

How the Hearts players rated against Celtic

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who took part in the cinch Premiership match against Celtic.

By Phil Johnson
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 5:30 pm

GK – ROSS STEWART 8/10

Uncomfortable with ball at his feet early on but solid with hands. Made two very good one-handed stops to deny O’Riley and Giakoumakis.

RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 5

Hearts goalkeeper Ross Stewart produces a save to keep his side in the game. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

Most Popular

Not the first right-back in Scotland who has struggled to cope with Jota. Kept backing off and given a torrid time by the winger.

RCD – TOBY SIBBICK 6

Loose in possession early on and had a hard time dealing with Kyogo’s movement. Better when moved into midfield before seeing red.

LCD – KYE ROWLES 8

Hearts’ best defender. Made several important blocks and clearances. Looking increasingly like he will be a key man this season.

LD – ALEX COCHRANE 5

Caught wrong side and outmuscled by Maeda for the Celtic goal and couldn’t have any complaints about red card for two bookings.

RM – ALAN FORREST 5

Couldn’t get on the ball in the first half, with Hearts sitting off. Much brighter in the second half but didn’t really create anything.

CM – PETER HARING 6

Crucial challenge stopped Taylor from getting in one-on-one. Plenty of effort from the skipper but found it tough going.

CM – ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Chasing shadows for most of the first half but made a bright start to the second before picking up an injury and limping off.

LM – GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 5

Made little impact and didn’t see much of the ball in a first half dominated by Celtic. Improved after the break before being withdrawn.

ST – LIAM BOYCE 5

See above. Didn’t receive much service in the first half, playing off Ginnelly in a No10 role.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 6

Made a hash of Hearts’ best chance, lacking composure and dragging his shot wide when he had better options. Put in a huge shift.

SUBS

SUB – MICHAEL SMITH 7

For Halliday 60mins. Made a difference when he came on in midfield as Hearts pushed forward. Ended up at left-back.

SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

For Boyce 65mins. Linked up well a couple of time but didn’t get a chance in front of goal.

SUB – BARRIE MCKAY 7

For Forrest 65mins. Looked very dangerous without carving out a real opportunity.

SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6

For McKay-Steven 72mins. Didn’t see much of the ball but put in a shift on the right-hand side.

SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 6.

For Haring 72mins. Steady enough debut for youngster. Unlucky to see the ball go in off his arm in the last minute.

Player ratings scale – 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

CelticRoss StewartPremiership