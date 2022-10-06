How the Hearts players rated against Fiorentina as only two starters reach 6/10
Player ratings for every Hearts player who took part in the Europa Conference League defeat to Fiorentina.
GK – Craig Gordon – 6
Made a very good save in the first half, had a few blocks and not at fault for any of the goals.
DRC – Lewis Neilson – 4
Most Popular
Sent off for a last-man challenge. Intervened on a couple of occasions with some strong anticipation. Struggled with his distribution.
DC – Stephen Kingsley – 5
Thoroughly limited in what he could do in possession and part of a defensive unit that was completely outmatched.
DLC – Alex Cochrane – 5
Not the worst and had at least one potential goal-stopping intervention, but another who was left chasing shadows for the most part.
RWB - Michael Smith – 6
A standard Smith performance as he got forward whenever he good and was one of the more solid defenders. Forced off injured at 2-0.
MC – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 5
Conceded possession in the build up to the third. Another who failed to make an impact but at least showed the required tenacity.
MC – Jorge Grant – 4
Looked lost in the midfield area and partially at fault for Fiorentina's first two goals.
LWB – Andy Halliday – 5
Allowed the cross for the opening goal to come in too easily. Struggled to get forward and influence things.
AMR – Josh Ginnelly – 5
Missed Hearts’ best chance on the night. Caught offside on a couple of occasions.
FC - Lawrence Shankland – 4
Struggled to ever maintain possession against a dominant Fiorentina defence.
AML – Barrie McKay – 5
Could perhaps have influenced things in the first half with a couple of nice through balls ultimately flagged for offside. Mainly a peripheral figure.
Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 7
Another bright performance off the bench.
Sub – Cammy Devlin – 7
Perhaps should have started after a solid cameo.
Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6
Had a shot at the back post which was harshly called for offside.
Sub – Gary Mackay-Steven – 6
Not given much time to make an impact.
Sub – Alan Forrest – 6
Put on up top and ran around a bit.