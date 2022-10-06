How the Hearts players rated against Fiorentina as only two starters reach 6/10

GK – Craig Gordon – 6

Made a very good save in the first half, had a few blocks and not at fault for any of the goals.

DRC – Lewis Neilson – 4

The Hearts team line up prior to kick off against Fiorentina. Picture: SNS

Sent off for a last-man challenge. Intervened on a couple of occasions with some strong anticipation. Struggled with his distribution.

DC – Stephen Kingsley – 5

Thoroughly limited in what he could do in possession and part of a defensive unit that was completely outmatched.

DLC – Alex Cochrane – 5

Not the worst and had at least one potential goal-stopping intervention, but another who was left chasing shadows for the most part.

RWB - Michael Smith – 6

A standard Smith performance as he got forward whenever he good and was one of the more solid defenders. Forced off injured at 2-0.

MC – Orestis Kiomourtzoglou – 5

Conceded possession in the build up to the third. Another who failed to make an impact but at least showed the required tenacity.

MC – Jorge Grant – 4

Looked lost in the midfield area and partially at fault for Fiorentina's first two goals.

LWB – Andy Halliday – 5

Allowed the cross for the opening goal to come in too easily. Struggled to get forward and influence things.

AMR – Josh Ginnelly – 5

Missed Hearts’ best chance on the night. Caught offside on a couple of occasions.

FC - Lawrence Shankland – 4

Struggled to ever maintain possession against a dominant Fiorentina defence.

AML – Barrie McKay – 5

Could perhaps have influenced things in the first half with a couple of nice through balls ultimately flagged for offside. Mainly a peripheral figure.

Sub – Stephen Humphrys – 7

Another bright performance off the bench.

Sub – Cammy Devlin – 7

Perhaps should have started after a solid cameo.

Sub – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6

Had a shot at the back post which was harshly called for offside.

Sub – Gary Mackay-Steven – 6

Not given much time to make an impact.

Sub – Alan Forrest – 6

Put on up top and ran around a bit.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

