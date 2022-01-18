How the Hearts players rated against St Johnstone

John Souttar was booed by the home support put remained unflusterred and put in a solid performance

CG Craig Gordon 6/10

Crucial stop to dent Ciftci on 25 minutes. Not tested too often but dId everything that was asked of him.

RCD John Souttar 7/10

He would have fully expected the boos that came his way and was relatively unflustered by it. Played very well in difficult circumstances.

CD Craig Halkett 7/10

Routine performance from the defensive pillar. Won everything in the air and didn’t put a foot wrong. Taken off 20 minutes from the end.

LCD Stephen Kingsley 6/10

Has set a high bar for himself with free kicks and couldn’t live up to expectations this time with a shot into the wall. Solid at the back though.

RM Michael Smith 7/10

Aggressive, energetic, creative, he was terrific. Maybe the threat of Nathaniel Atkinson on the bench brought out the best in him.

CM Cammy Devlin 7/10

Another buzzbomb display topped off with a sublime flash of skill in the corner early in the second half. Played with real confidence.

CM Peter Haring 7/10

Steady and solid in the middle if unspectacular. Passed well. Tackled well. Helped Hearts control the game.

LM Alex Cochrane 6/10

Decent enough shift down the left. Occasionally got too tight to his man and looked a bit flustered when attacked by O’Halloran one on one. But youngster is getting better every times he plays.

FW Barrie McKay 9/10

Often unplayable, his touches, skill and movement were a joy to behold. Slipped Ginnelly in for the first goal and left Saints defenders floundering on the turf to set up his second. Should be on Steve Clarke’s Scotland radar in this form.

FW Gary MacKay-Steven 5/10

Struggled to git into the game. Powederpuff at times. Didn’t bring his undoubted ability to the party. Didn’t take his half chance when slipped in by McKay.

FW Josh Ginnelly 8/10

Stretched the Saints defence in behind with his pace from the start and that’s how he scored both goals. Took them very well.

SUBS

Aaron McEneff 6/10

For MacKay-Steven 71mins. Little time to make an impact.

Taylor Moore 6/10

For Halkett 71mins. Did what was asked of him.

Andy Halliday 6/10

For McKay 83mins.

