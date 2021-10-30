How the Hearts players rated as unbeaten run comes to an end with poor performance at Aberdeen

How the Hearts players rated. Picture: SNS

The Jam Tarts took the lead in the first-half through John Souttar’s penalty but a rejuvenated Dons side came out the traps after the break and deserved their come-from-behind victory with goals from Marley Watkins and Lewis Ferguson.

So, how did the Hearts players rate out of 10>

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

Craig Gordon - 8

Kept the score at 0-0 in the first-half with a smart low stop with his foot to deny Ryan Hedges. Made an even better stop from Christian Ramirez as the Dons piled on the pressure after the break, getting down to his left to push away the goal-bound shot.

John Souttar - 6

Nearly cost Hearts the opening goal when he passed straight to Dylan McGeouch and then didn’t react quick enough to Ryan Hedges running in behind. Tried to progress play from the back and made a crucial intervention in the second half to cut out a cross.

Craig Halkett - 5

Produced a big block on an early Marley Watkins shot. Had his moments on the ball where he nearly played the team in danger. Strained all he could to get Hedges’ cross but missed it and Watkins scored the equaliser.

Stephen Kingsley - 6

Was tested early on by Watkins pace over the top and just done enough to get to it. Had a quieter afternoon than the right-hand side.

Michael Smith - 5

Struggled against Aberdeen’s left-side after the break with Dean Campbell, Lewis Ferguson and Marley Watkins all coming into the area. Didn’t provide much of an attacking threat.

Cammy Devlin - 6

Buzzed around and had a positive impact in the first half but struggled in the second half and had communication problems with Michael Smith when handling the Dons’ left side. Kept going to try and win the ball high for Hearts and did so on a few occasions.

Beni Baningime - 5

Will be seen to have lost his man at a set-piece once more. On closer inspection, however, he was blocked off by some canny play between Scott Brown and Ryan Hedges which saw Baningime blocked off from tracking Lewis Ferguson. Regained possession as he does, but he and Devlin rarely had control of the midfield.

Alex Cochrane - 5

Rarely in the game with Hearts’ left-side bordering on nonexistent. Didn’t influence the game when moved to left wing before being replaced by Andy HHalliday.

Josh Ginnelly - 6

His pace was a concern for the Dons who had him well marshalled and tried to make sure he didn’t get the ball in space to turn and drive. Had a key involvement in the opening goal, running onto Gnanduillet’s pass before being brought down by Joe Lewis.

Gary Mackay-Steven - 4

Back at Pittodrie, he was barely seen before being subbed before the hour mark. Started on the left, up against Funso Ojo, but didn’t look to get at him. Never put the Dons on the back foot with his pace and didn’t give Gnanduillet any supply.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Not nearly as effective as he was against St Johnstone. Didn’t give Hearts the central focal point they needed and gave away cheap fouls. Played a brilliant pass to Ginnelly for the penalty.

SUBS

Ben Woodburn - 5

Looked bright immediately after coming on but never made his mark on the game.

Barrie McKay - 5

Not the impact Robbie Neilson would have wanted. Didn’t go at the Dons defence or create a meaningful opportunity.

Andy Halliday - 3

No impact before being shown a red card for a crude challenge on Lewis Ferguson.

