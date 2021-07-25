How the Hearts players rated in 1-0 over Inverness

Armand Gnanduillet goes close for Hearts against Inverness.

Craig Gordon: Though Inverness had their opportunities, they didn’t really trouble the Hearts goalkeeper all that much, with an early parry from a free-kick his only stop of note. 6

Michael Smith: His usual combative and committed self. Rarely put a foot wrong but struggled to influence the attack when he charged forward. 6

Alex Cochrane: Didn’t do much going forward and failed with a couple of long-range passes, but you cannot argue with two vital blocks inside the penalty area to stop potential ICT goals. 7

Craig Halkett: Solid enough individually, but the home defence sometimes looked a little ragged when Inverness threatened. 6

Stephen Kingsley: His ability to dribble the ball out of defence was useful in getting Hearts further up the park. 7

Andy Halliday: An inconsistent performance. Did some things well but was guilty of conceding possession too easily. 6

Finlay Pollock: Regularly involved in the attack and unlucky not to score on at least two occasions, being denied by an excellent Mark Ridgers save and the post. 7

Liam Boyce: Wasted in midfield as he struggled to impact things in the manner he does up front. Didn’t exactly set things alight when he moved further forward, but did provide the pass for Walker’s goal. 6

Josh Ginnelly: Quiet by his standards but was still unlucky not to have a couple of assists with some dangerous deliveries from the right. 6

Armand Gnanduillet: Impressive first half where he linked play very well and was a consistent threat. Hit the post shortly after the half and fell out of things quite rapidly afterwards. 6

Gary Mackay-Steven: Very lively in the first half as he linked well with Gnanduillet. Not quite as involved in the second but still produced a few moments of creativity. 7

Jamie Walker: Fired Hearts into the lead with an arrowed shot into the corner of the net. Generally gave the side a boost with his dynamism. Unlucky not to score another and drew the challenge which saw Gardyne sent off. 8

Peter Haring: Protected the back four well, enabling Hearts to push more attacking players further up the field. 7

Euan Henderson: Brought a little more energy to the attack after coming on for Gnanduillet. 6