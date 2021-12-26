How the Hearts players rated in 2-1 Boxing Day win over Ross County

The Hearts players celebrate with Ben Woodburn after the Liverpool loanee put his side 2-0 up against Ross County. Picture: SNS

GK – Craig Gordon – 5

It’s very rare that Gordon gets anything less than a 6 – and even then it’s when he doesn’t have anything to do – but it was an uncharacteristically shaky second-half performance from the captain, who missed one cross, failed to handle a bouncing ball and was a bit fortunate to keep out a Harry Clarke attempt late on.

DRC – John Souttar – 7

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Was unlucky not to score with two chances which hit the woodwork and made several interceptions at the back.

DC – Craig Halkett – 7

Was dominating Jordan White before he was forced off injured at the start of the second half. Hearts missed him after he departed.

DLC – Alex Cochrane – 6

Dependable defensively but not the loanee’s best day with the ball at his feet.

RWB – Taylor Moore – 6

Solid enough on the right side of the midfield but was a continuation of his recent performances there and not the swashbuckling showing against Dundee United.

MC – Michael Smith – 7

Scored the opener with a nice finish and could’ve had another. A really strong first-half showing but faltered a little in the second. Beaten by Dominic Samuel in the lead up to the County goal.

MC – Peter Haring – 8

Another strong showing from the Austrian. His calmness in possession really helped Hearts and he had a couple of excellent long-range passes, including for Ben Woodburn’s goal.

LWB – Andy Halliday – 6

Attacked the wing well and put in a couple of strong crosses, while also unfortunate not to get a goal. Decision-making was a bit off at times, as was his passing.

FR – Aaron McEneff – 7

Showed real dynamism on the right of the front-three and had three first-half attempts on goal. A little unfortunate to be taken off ten minutes into the second period but had come out a little flat.

FC – Ben Woodburn – 8

The star man in maroon. Started at the centre forward and caused County all sorts of problems with his movement and touches around the final third. Lucky for his goal but deserved it.

FL – Barrie McKay – 7

Not as impactful as a lot of his recent performances but still a creative force.

Sub – Stephen Kingsley – 6

Had to play in the centre of the park there, where he’s obviously not as dominant as Halkett. Did an admirable job.

Sub – Jamie Walker – 6

Had a couple of moments but not a cameo to rival that of his match-winning contribution to the win at Dundee.

Sub – Gary Mackay-Steven – 5

Brought on late. Failed to make the most of some opportunities which came his way in the final third.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.