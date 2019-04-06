How the Hearts players rated in 2-1 Edinburgh derby loss to Hibs

Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player as the hosts were defeated 2-1 by their arch-rivals at Tynecastle.



Zdenek Zlamal - 7

Made a pair of good saves from Stevie Mallan and Marc McNulty late on and couldn't do anything about either of Hibs' goals.

Michael Smith - 7

Played 60 minutes after his return from injury and was as steady as ever. Kept Florian Kamberi quiet and supported in attack.

John Souttar - 6

Allowed Marc McNulty to run off him in the build up to Hibs' first - though the striker was offside. Helped his side on the front foot with his passing out from the back.

Christophe Berra - 5

Had a couple of shaky moments in defence, his distribution wasn't strong and he allowed McNulty's cross for the equaliser to go through his legs.

Bobby Burns - 5

Put in a committed performance in his first competitive start in months but ultimately didn't get tight enough to Daryl Horgan for both goals.

Sean Clare - 6

Had to play the final 30 minutes at right-back. Won a couple of free-kicks in Hibs territory but didn't do enough overall in the final third.

Arnaud Djoum - 7

Missed two glaring chances, one in either half. Apart from that he put in a strong showing in the middle of the park as he remained composed in possession and fought to win the ball back.

Peter Haring - 8

The best player in maroon. His use of the ball was excellent throughout and disrupted play whenever the visitors had possession. Also headed Hearts in front.

Jake Mulraney - 7

Played well in the first half as he drove at David Gray continuously and made a couple of intelligent runs in behind. Let down by his final ball and tired in the second half.

Olly Lee - 6

Had a bright first half and crossed for Peter Haring to head the hosts in front. Didn't do enough in the second half, though he was out of position for the final half hour.

Uche Ikpeazu - 6

Was a handful for Hibs throughout the game but couldn't use his physical superiority to impact the score.

Subs

Aidan Keena - 6 - On to partner Ikpeazu but couldn't find a chance to draw Hearts level.

Callumn Morrison - 5 - Had a couple of poor crosses after coming off the bench to play down the right.

Steven MacLean - n/a - Thrown on late.

--

Craig Fowler