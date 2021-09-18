How the Hearts players rated in 2-2 draw with Ross County

It was a topsy turvy encounter in Dingwall with Liam Boyce putting the visitors ahead but the Jam Tarts couldn’t hold on to the lead for long with Blair Spittal equalising. The County captain then put the home side ahead before half-time.

Hearts were stronger in the second half and equalised through Stephen Kingsley. They looked the team more likely to win it until County almost did only for John Souttar to make a brilliant goal-line clearance.

It takes Hearts’ unbeaten record at the Global Energy Stadium to eight games.

So how did the players rate out of ten?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

Craig Gordon - 6 Given little protection in the first half as Ross County cut through the defence. A poor kick-out gave Ross Callachan a great chance to open the scoring.

Taylor Moore - 5 Strong in the air but County played the ball in behind him too often, especially in the first half. Improved in the second half where he was essentially just a centre-back but struggled at right-back.

John Souttar - 6 Part of a defence which was ragged in the first 45 minutes. Being on the right of a back three allows him to be more influential on the ball in terms of building from the back and switches of play. Brilliant clearance off the line to preserve point.

Craig Halkett - 5 Solid in the air but was targeted by Ross Callachan in the first half with runs in behind. Beaten far too easily in the second half by Regan Charles-Cook before a promising attack petered out.