How the Hearts players rated in 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Tynecastle
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who played in the 4-0 defeat to Rangers.
GK - Craig Gordon - 5
Hung out to dry by his defence but the second goal was the type of angle you don't often see Gordon beaten at. Made a couple of good saves in the second half.
DR - Michael Smith - 5
Most Popular
Tried to offer an option down the right in the early going. Wasn't the worst defensively but still not great.
DRC - Lewis Neilson - 4
Has been impressive since coming into the team but struggled with the step up in quality against Rangers.
DLC - Stephen Kingsley - 4
A poor showing from the experienced defender. At fault for the second goal and didn't look assured. Hooked at the half.
DL - Alex Cochrane - 4
Often so dependable in terms of concentration but that aspect of his game was badly lacking.
MC - Cammy Devlin - 3
Had a couple of decent moments but otherwise was a bit overrun in the centre of the park and gave Scott Arfield far too much room. Sent off for a daft and dangerous tackle.
MC - Orestis Kiomourtzoglou - 6
Didn't manage to track Colak for the opening goal. Did well to win it back on a couple of occasions and kept it tidy in possession.
AMR - Stephen Humphrys - 6
Was very impressive while the game was still close in the first half as he drove at the Rangers defence. Drifted out of it after the red.
AMC - Barrie McKay - 5
Doesn't seem to show up in the big games and doesn't seem to play as well in the centre. This being the latest example.
AML - Alan Forrest - 5
A nice one-two with Stephen Humphrys apart, he didn't get into the game before being sacrificed following the red.
FC - Lawrence Shankland - 5
Starved of any service.
Sub - Peter Haring - 6
Put in the work in a losing battle.
Sub - Andy Halliday - 6
Should've done better with a free header.
Sub - Robert Snodgrass - 6
Picked out Halliday with a corner.
Sub - Josh Ginnelly - 6
Unlucky not to score with a powerful shot.
Sub - Jorge Grant - 6
See Haring