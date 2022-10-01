How the Hearts players rated in 4-0 defeat to Rangers at Tynecastle

GK - Craig Gordon - 5

Hung out to dry by his defence but the second goal was the type of angle you don't often see Gordon beaten at. Made a couple of good saves in the second half.

DR - Michael Smith - 5

Dejected Hearts players after Rangers open the scoring at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

Tried to offer an option down the right in the early going. Wasn't the worst defensively but still not great.

DRC - Lewis Neilson - 4

Has been impressive since coming into the team but struggled with the step up in quality against Rangers.

DLC - Stephen Kingsley - 4

A poor showing from the experienced defender. At fault for the second goal and didn't look assured. Hooked at the half.

DL - Alex Cochrane - 4

Often so dependable in terms of concentration but that aspect of his game was badly lacking.

MC - Cammy Devlin - 3

Had a couple of decent moments but otherwise was a bit overrun in the centre of the park and gave Scott Arfield far too much room. Sent off for a daft and dangerous tackle.

MC - Orestis Kiomourtzoglou - 6

Didn't manage to track Colak for the opening goal. Did well to win it back on a couple of occasions and kept it tidy in possession.

AMR - Stephen Humphrys - 6

Was very impressive while the game was still close in the first half as he drove at the Rangers defence. Drifted out of it after the red.

AMC - Barrie McKay - 5

Doesn't seem to show up in the big games and doesn't seem to play as well in the centre. This being the latest example.

AML - Alan Forrest - 5

A nice one-two with Stephen Humphrys apart, he didn't get into the game before being sacrificed following the red.

FC - Lawrence Shankland - 5

Starved of any service.

Sub - Peter Haring - 6

Put in the work in a losing battle.

Sub - Andy Halliday - 6

Should've done better with a free header.

Sub - Robert Snodgrass - 6

Picked out Halliday with a corner.

Sub - Josh Ginnelly - 6

Unlucky not to score with a powerful shot.

Sub - Jorge Grant - 6

See Haring

