How the Hearts players rated in brilliant 2-1 win over Celtic at rocking Tynecastle Park
Hearts kept up their perfect start to the season with a late 2-1 win over Celtic in the opening game of the cinch Premiership.
Tynecastle Park was rocking come Bobby Madden's full-time whistle.
Hearts had taken the lead through Gary Mackay-Steven’s first-half strike. Celtic dominated the ball and got back into the match when Anthony Ralston waltzed through the home side's defence and fired past Craig Gordon.
But John Souttar came up with the goods with barely minutes left on the clock, heading Michael Smith’s cross over Scott Bain. Gordon still had to produce a magnificent save to deny James Forrest.
How did the Hearts players rate out of 10?
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.