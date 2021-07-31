How the Hearts players rated against Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

How the Hearts players rated in brilliant 2-1 win over Celtic at rocking Tynecastle Park

Hearts kept up their perfect start to the season with a late 2-1 win over Celtic in the opening game of the cinch Premiership.

By Joel Sked
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 10:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 31st July 2021, 10:15 pm

Tynecastle Park was rocking come Bobby Madden's full-time whistle.

Hearts had taken the lead through Gary Mackay-Steven’s first-half strike. Celtic dominated the ball and got back into the match when Anthony Ralston waltzed through the home side's defence and fired past Craig Gordon.

But John Souttar came up with the goods with barely minutes left on the clock, heading Michael Smith’s cross over Scott Bain. Gordon still had to produce a magnificent save to deny James Forrest.

How did the Hearts players rate out of 10?

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Craig Gordon - 8

Wasn't asked to produce anything special until the end when he came up with a match-winning save from James Forrest. Handling spot on and has been sharp off his line. Little he could do with the goal.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Buy photo

2. Michael Smith - 8

A solid outing for the Northern Irishman. Was a threat going forward in parts of the first half and could have scored. Became more defensive but delivered the assist for the winner.

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Buy photo

3. John Souttar - 9

Up against James Forrest and barely gave the winger a sniff. Uses his body so well in one v one situations. A couple of passes didn’t come up but did play the pass to get Hearts forward for the goal and was defensively sound. Came up with the winning goal.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Buy photo

4. Craig Halkett - 8

Penalised early on for a foul on Edouard on the edge of the box. Aside from that barely put a foot wrong up against the Frenchman, dropping off when required and then getting tight in other situations.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Buy photo
CelticBobby Madden
Next Page
Page 1 of 4