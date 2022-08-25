How the Hearts players rated in Europa League exit to FC Zurich

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GK – Craig Gordon – 7

Made one decent second-half save but was largely untroubled until the winner. Solid kicking.

DR – Michael Smith – 8

The Hearts starting XI line up prior to kick-off in the second leg of their Europa League play-off with FC Zurich. Picture: SNS

Showed real determination getting up and down the flank. Did his defensive duties well.

DRC – Stephen Kinsgley – 8

An unusual role for him as the right-sided centre-back but didn’t look out of place. Forced off on 78 minutes due to lack of match fitness this term.

DLC – Kye Rowles – 7

The summer signing might have a bad game sooner or later. It didn’t arrive Thursday.

DL – Alex Cochrane – 8

Defensively there were no complaints and he made a number of impressive cross-field passes.

MR – Alan Forrest – 7

Was presented with a great opportunity in the first half but took an ill-advised extra touch. Involved often.

MC – Cammy Devlin – 9

Best player on the park. Seemed to be everywhere in midfield, constantly winning it back and getting attacks started.

MC – Jorge Grant – 5

Played well for 53 minutes then made a really stupid mistake with the dive, while on a booking, which cost his side big time.

ML – Barrie McKay – 7

Definitely didn’t have a bad game, but just didn’t have the same creative impact as normal – or as required.

AM – Liam Boyce – 7

Missed the best chance of the game for Hearts. Otherwise he liked the attack and midfield in the deeper role off Shankland pretty well.

FC – Lawrence Shankland – 7

Didn’t have much in terms of service but worked extremely hard for the team and linked up well.

Sub – Peter Haring – 6

A fair showing off the bench after being brought on with Hearts a man down.

Sub – Josh Ginnelly – 6

Covered a lot of ground with hard running.

Sub – Toby Sibbick – 5

Done too easily in the build-up to Zurich’s winner on the night.

Sub – Connor Smith – 6

On late.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

