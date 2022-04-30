How the Hearts players rated in frustrating 0-0 draw with Ross County

GK – Craig Gordon – 7
Made a good early save from ex-Jambo Connor Randall and had to perform a reaction stop with his feet in the second period.
DR – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6
Had a fairly bright first half without doing much to impact the scoreline. Fell out of things considerably after the break.
DC – Toby Sibbick – 7
An assured performance from the centre-back who didn’t put a foot wrong.
DC – Taylor Moore – 6
Not quite as comfortable as his centre-back partner, particularly in possession.
DL – Alex Cochrane – 6
Performed his defensive duties well against Charles-Cook, the division’s top goalscorer, but didn’t do enough going forward.
DM – Peter Haring – 7
Broke up play well and his forward passing was key to getting Hearts on the front foot after a sloppy opening 20 minutes.
MR – Josh Ginnelly – 6
Overhit his crosses in the first half. Was brighter in the second period when he was moved into the front two and continued it when shifted back out right.
MC – Ben Woodburn – 7
Looks much more comfortable in the centre of the park than as one of the supporting wide men in a 3-4-3. Good use of the ball and, at one point, did an excellent defensive job on Charles-Cook when the County man was threatening to break into the box.
ML – Gary Mackay-Steven – 5
Was posted missing at the back post on at least two occasions when Ginnelly swung in a deep cross. Was barely involved in the game.
AM – Barrie McKay – 7
Again Hearts’ most creative outlet. His terrific turn away from a County defender and perfectly-weighted pass for Liam Boyce should’ve had Hearts ahead.
FC – Liam Boyce – 5
Didn’t get involved in the game much for the first 70 minutes and then missed two terrific chances to win the match for his side.
Sub – Ellis Simms – 6
Didn’t manage to find an opportunity to break the deadlock.
Sub – Andy Halliday – 7
Was bright after coming off the bench and played in a great pass for Boyce who fluffed his lines for a second occasion.