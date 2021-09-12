How the Hearts players rated in goalless draw with Hibs

What the match lacked in goals it made up for in action and atmosphere as a crowd of 18,177 were treated to an entertaining 90 minutes with chances at both ends.

The draw allowed Rangers to retain top spot in the Scottish Premiership with Hibs one point behind in second place ahead of Hearts on goal difference.

Here’s how the Hearts players rated ...

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Craig Gordon - 8 The Hearts captain produced two strong first-half saves from Martin Boyle and then a fingertip save to deny Magennis. One of those days it was going to take something special to beat him. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. John Souttar - 6 A solid outing for the centre back. Put Hearts in danger around the hour mark with a slack pass. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Craig Halkett - 7 Continued his strong start to the season. Didn’t give Kevin Nisbet a sniff. Blocked and battled really well. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Stephen Kingsley - 6 Formed a formidable left side with Alex Cochrane. Defended the back post really well from crosses and was composed in possession as always. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales