How the Hearts players rated in Motherwell defeat as returning midfield man stands out

GK – Ross Stewart – 5

Should have done better at the opening goal. Seemed to get caught between trying to collect with his arms and knock away with his legs, meaning he didn’t get enough on his parry and making it an easy tap-in. Looked solid enough afterwards.

DRC – Taylor Moore – 7

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Ginnelly celebrates having equalised for Hearts early in the match. Picture: SNS

Probably the most assured of a defensive unit which generally appeared a little weak. Maybe caught sleeping a little at the opening but sharpened his focus thereafter.

DC – Toby Sibbick – 6

Looked accomplished and composed at times and a little suspect at others. A forced pass into the centre would lead to the corner from which Motherwell netted their winner. A troubling sight to see him stretched off late.

DLC – Alex Cochrane – 5

Typically one of the most dependable players in the squad but this wasn’t a great game from the Brighton loanee. Beaten a little too easily for the opener and his passing was erratic.

RWB – Nathaniel Atkinson – 6

Some decent balls forward and got forward to support when he could. Solid without standing out.

MC – Peter Haring – 6

Was having a steady game in the centre of the park before blotting his copybook with a bizarre attempt at a headed clearance which contributed heavily to Motherwell’s second.

MC – Andy Halliday – 8

Was a decent threat from deep as he often drove forward with the football and used his pace. Sent through a terrific back-heeled through ball for Ginnelly early on which should’ve resulted in a goal. Taken off as a precaution with 30 minutes remaining.

LWB – Gary Mackay-Steven – 6.5

A really impressive opening 30 minutes as he was involved in a lot of the action and got stuck in on his defensive duties. Couldn’t quite keep up the performance.

AM – Ben Woodburn – 7

Played a key role in Hearts dominated a lot of the possession with his composure on the ball. Has looked better in recent weeks in a central role.

FC – Josh Ginnelly – 6.5

The best Hearts player in the first half as his pace caused Motherwell all sorts of problems and got himself on the scoresheet. Had to play deeper in the second period and faded.

FC – Liam Boyce – 6

Was involved often in the early going and unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet. Fell out of things as the match progressed.

Sub – Ellis Simms – 5

Barely involved after coming off the bench.

Sub – Cammy Devlin – 5

Sloppy in possession a few times.

Sub – Michael Smith – 5

Not on the same wavelength as Devlin as the rustiness from the subs showed.

Sub – Stephen Kingsley – 5

Ballooned a shot attempt high over the crossbar.

Sub – Murray Thomas – 5

The youngest made his second appearance off the bench.

Player ratings scale