How the Hearts players rated in the 1-1 draw against Aberdeen

Liam Boyce scored from the penalty spot for Hearts.

Craig Gordon: Made a really good one-on-one save from Christian Ramirez and could do little about Funso Ojo's equaliser. 7

John Souttar: Another impressive performance from the defender, who just gets better and better on his return to fitness. Made a couple of excellent clearances due to impeccable positioning and was assured with his distribution. 8

Craig Halkett: Lots of strong defending against Ramirez as the physical battle got tasty. Never shirked a battle. 7

Alex Cochrane: Playing in an unaccustomed role due to Stephen Kingsley's absence, the young defender rarely let anyone past him on the left-hand side of defence. 7

Michael Smith: Typically solid wing-back performance from the Northern Irishman. Did very little wrong. 7

Peter Haring: Was asked to push forward more, which isn't his strong suit. Fought away and gave Hearts a defensive presence. 6

Beni Baningime: For long periods, he was the best player on the pitch, dominating the midfield and pinching the ball of Aberdeen's midfielders. Tired a little towards the end, but still a quality performance. 8

Andy Halliday: Stationed out at left-wing back due to Kingsley's absence. Did a decent job patrolling that flank. Came off for Jamie Walker with a quarter-of-an-hour to go with the tank empty. 6

Josh Ginnelly: Plenty of industry down the right but didn't make enough hay considering Aberdeen left-back Jonny Hayes was struggling with injury for much of the match. 6

Liam Boyce: Had a reasonably quiet match, getting little change out of Gallagher and Ross McCrorie. Converted his penalty emphatically. 7

Gary Mackay-Steven: Won Hearts' penalty after luring Declan Gallagher into a tackle, but in general he was off the pace, too often missing out on an attacking run and missed relatively simple chance in second half. At times left Hearts vulnerable down the left. Still, his pace is such an asset for the Jambos. 5

Jamie Walker: Wasn't able to make a tangible impact. 5

Aaron McEneff: Much like Walker, little impact on the match. 5