How the Hearts players rated in the 2-1 defeat by Dundee at Tynecastle Park

Robbie Neilson made four changes to the team that lost 5-0 to Rangers at Ibrox, setting up in a familiar 3-4-3 formation. But he finished the match in a 4-2-3-1 after Dundee came back into it.

John Souttar returned in defence, with Taylor Moore moving to right midfield in the absence of Nathaniel Atkinson.

Andy Halliday came in for Alex Cochrane on the opposite side, with Ellis Simms starting in attack and Aaron McEneff dropping back to the bench.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee's Cammy Kerr and Hearts´ Taylor Moore

Peter Haring also replaced Cammy Devlin the centre of midfield.

CRAIG GORDON 6/10

Could do nothing about either Dundee goal, both coming at him from close range.

JOHN SOUTTAR 6

Comfortable on the ball and solid defensively on the right side and then in the middle. One of the few plus points.

TOBY SIBBICK 5

Untested in the first half but struggled in the second when Dundee put him under pressure. Unfortunate to score an own goal off his shoulder.

STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5

Both Dundee goals came from his defensive area. Started at left centre-back and ended up at left back.

TAYLOR MOORE 5

Doesn’t look as comfortable on the right of midfield, an unnatural position. Switched to right-back but lost his man for Mullen’s winning goal. Almost equalised with injury-time header.

PETER HARING 6

Helped Hearts control most of the first half. One beautiful through-ball for McKay in the first half. Couldn’t get on the ball as much after half time.

BENI BANINGIME 6

Linked up very well with McKay in the first half, leading to the goal and other chances. Faded badly in the second.

ANDY HALLIDAY 5

Delivered a couple of decent crossed, but didn’t really make an impact or threaten going forward.

BARRIE MCKAY 6

Set up Simms´ goal and could have had one himself. Caused problems cutting in from the left. Tired in the second half.

ELLIS SIMMS 6

Took his goal well and caused problems with his direct running in behind. Was a threat.

LIAM BOYCE 5

Not as effective playing on the left side of the front three, but put himself about and had a couple of efforts.

SUBS

JOSH GINNELLY 6

For Halliday 64. Whipped in one dangerous cross on the right.

BEN WOODBURN 5

For McKay 75 mins. Little impact.

GARY MCKAY-STEVEN 5

For Baningime 79 mins. Got nutmegged.

Message from the editor