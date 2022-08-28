How the Hearts players rated in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone – with standout performer on 9

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With another midweek game coming up on Wednesday against Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup, it was no surprise to see Robbie Neilson make six changes to the team that lost to Zurich on Thursday night.

Lewis Neilson, Peter Haring, Nathaniel Atkinson, Andy Halliday, Gary Mackay-Steven and Josh Ginnelly all brought into the starting line-up.

There was a change of shape to 3-4-3 too, partly dictated by the shortage of defenders available. Things had to change throughout the match as injuries piled up, the manager reverting to a back four for the last 25 minutes.

Lawrence Shankland contests for the ball with Saints' Graham Carey. The striker made a huge impact when he came on. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10

Uncharacteristic error for the early Saints goal, miscuing a clearance with his right foot and left stranded as a result. Helpless for the second.

RCD – MICHAEL SMITH 7

Solid enough at right centre-back and latterly at full-back. With defenders dropping like flies, he’ll be crucial in the weeks ahead.

CD – LEWIS NEILSON 9

Commanding and composed on his first start. Won his headers and stepped confidently out of defence a few times to mix it up. Superb.

LCD – KYE ROWLES 7

First goal for Hearts was a brave, powerful header, but his desire to score resulted in a foot injury and he limped off 10 minutes later.

RM – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

Steady if unspectacular from the Australian on the right flank before he limped off after 63 minutes with a groin injury.

CM – PETER HARING 6

Through-ball to set Ginnelly free down the right led to Hearts’ second goal. Did well when shifted to centre-back in a back four for last 25 minutes.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7

Didn’t quite reach the heights he achieved against Zurich but it turned in another busy performance, breaking up play and keeping things moving.

LM – ANDY HALLIDAY 8

Versatility is going to be crucial in the weeks ahead. Put in a solid shift when moved to left centre-back after Rowles went off injured and ended up at left-back in a four.

RF – LIAM BOYCE 6

Scored with a poacher’s header before being stretchered off, his right leg twisting on the turf as he went in to challenge Daniel Phillips after the Saints man’s clumsy tackle on Devlin.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 8

Direct running in behind and zipped crosses caused Saints problems. Smacked the post before a forward run and pinpoint cross for Boyce’s goal. Fantastic workrate.

LF – GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 6

Got an assist for his corner that was headed home by Rowles. Other than that, didn’t make much of an impact and replaced by Alan Forrest before the hour was up.

SUBS

LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 8

For Boyce 45 mins. Nearly made an instant impact with a goal and a penalty claim. Held it up and linked up very well, adding a new dimension to the attack. Got his goal from the spot and nearly got a late second.

ALAN FORREST 7

For Mackay-Steven 58mins. Unlucky not to score second after coming on with a shot which crashed off the bar.

BARRIE MCKAY 8

For Rowles 35 mins. Made an huge impact. Got into dangerous areas and was brought down by Liam Gordon for the stonewall penalty to hand Hearts the points.

CONNOR SMITH 5