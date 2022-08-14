How the Hearts players rated in the 4-1 victory over Dundee United

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GK – Craig Gordon 7/10

Routine stop low to his left kept out long-range strike from Ryan Edwards. Made another instinctive save when called upon in injury time.

RD – Michael Smith 7

Barrie McKay gets in front of Dundee United's Mathew Cudjoe at Tynecastle Park. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Did what was asked and expected of him at right-back. Even got an assist to his name for a long-range left foot strike spilled by the keeper.

RCB – Craig Halkett 8

Touchline slide tackle on Tony Watt got the fans off their seats. Made a couple of crucial first-half interceptions in his own six-yard box. Concern about a late ankle knock.

LCB – Kye Rowles 8

Didn’t take any chances and cleared his lines well while keeping it simple in possession. Composed, aggressive and untroubled.

LD – Alex Cochrane 7

Has made a superb start to the season and kept that going with another decent display. Concerning to see him limp off clutching his hamstring.

CM – Cammy Devlin 8

Played just in front of the back four and kept things ticking over very well. Tired towards the end and picked up a knock with ten minutes left.

CM – Jorge Grant 7

Given his chance to shine, he took it and got better as the game went on. Pounced for his rebound goal like a striker after a goalkeeping error.

AMR – Alan Forrest 7

Very bright start and always a danger when he got the final third. Has made a very good start to his Hearts career.

ACM – Liam Boyce 5

Uncharacteristically sluggish. Caught in possession a few times first half. Just wasn’t his day.

ARL – Barrie McKay 8

Another stunning goal, cutting in from the left to rifle into the far corner with his right foot, to cap another fine display. A potent threat on both flanks.ST – Lawrence Shankland 7

Poacher’s goal at the near post after 42 seconds against his former club was superbly executed and set tone for rest of the game. Slipped in Ginnelly for an assist too.

SUBS

Stephen Kingsley 6

For Cochrane 76mins. Great to see him back on the pitch, especially after Cochrane’s injury.

Peter Haring 7

For Boyce 57mins. Kept Hearts in control and will surely start in Zurich.

Gary Mackay-Steven 6

For Forrest 57mins. Daft challenge to concede the penalty.

Andy Halliday 7

For McKay 76mins. Instant impact with a dangerous cross just out of Shankland’s reach.

Josh Ginnelly 7

For Grant 76mins. Raced through to slide home his goal with great composure.