How the Hearts players rated in the cup defeat by Kilmarnock

GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10

Made a couple of routine saves expected of the Scotland No1. Given no chance by Innes Cameron for the goal, a well-directed header.

RCD – MICHAEL SMITH 6

Barrie McKay runs away from Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly. He was very effective in the No10 role for Hearts. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Did the job that was asked of him. Defended well enough and tried to get forward when he could.

CD – LEWIS NEILSON 6

Steady enough after his outstanding performance against St Johnstone, but got too tight to Killie’s targetman a couple of times.

LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 7

Just as impressive at left centre-back as he has been at wing-back. Block to deny Danny Armstrong in 24 minutes was crucial.

RM – ALAN FORREST 5

Quiet and ineffective. Didn’t affect the game in attack as much as would be expected. Replaced by Euan Henderson.

CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7

Tenacious and combative 55 minutes from the Australian, who kept Hearts ticking before being replaced for a well-earned rest.

CM – PETER HARING 6

Did OK without really catching the eye or dominating. Passing uncharacteristically loose a couple of times in the first half.

LM – ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Asked to defend deep and attack when he could, he put in a shift on the left flank and delivered a couple of decent crosses.

AMC – BARRIE MCKAY 8

Always looked like the man who would unlock the door. Drifting and probing, saw lots of the ball in a free role first half. Just as threatening on the left after the break.

ST – JOSH GINNELLY 5

Started through the middle, then moved out to the right. No shortage of effort, but let down by his first touch too many times.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 7

Had only real chance for Hearts in the first half, but header was well saved by Sam Walker. Headed Ash Taylor effort off the line at other end.

SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6

For Devlin 55mins. Energetic and hard-working in the middle of the park.

SUB – TOBY SIBBICK 6

For Neilson 69mins. Didn’t have to defend with Hearts on the front foot for the last 20 minutes. Ended up as striker.

SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 5

For Forrest 69 mins. Tidy enough without creating much or threatening to score.

SUB – GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 5

For Ginnelly 81 mins. Little time to make an impact on the right wing.