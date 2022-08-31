How the Hearts players rated in the cup defeat by Kilmarnock
Ratings out of ten for every Hearts player who featured against Kilmarnock in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at Tynecastle Park last night.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10
Made a couple of routine saves expected of the Scotland No1. Given no chance by Innes Cameron for the goal, a well-directed header.
RCD – MICHAEL SMITH 6
Did the job that was asked of him. Defended well enough and tried to get forward when he could.
CD – LEWIS NEILSON 6
Steady enough after his outstanding performance against St Johnstone, but got too tight to Killie’s targetman a couple of times.
LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 7
Just as impressive at left centre-back as he has been at wing-back. Block to deny Danny Armstrong in 24 minutes was crucial.
RM – ALAN FORREST 5
Quiet and ineffective. Didn’t affect the game in attack as much as would be expected. Replaced by Euan Henderson.
CM – CAMMY DEVLIN 7
Tenacious and combative 55 minutes from the Australian, who kept Hearts ticking before being replaced for a well-earned rest.
CM – PETER HARING 6
Did OK without really catching the eye or dominating. Passing uncharacteristically loose a couple of times in the first half.
LM – ANDY HALLIDAY 6
Asked to defend deep and attack when he could, he put in a shift on the left flank and delivered a couple of decent crosses.
AMC – BARRIE MCKAY 8
Always looked like the man who would unlock the door. Drifting and probing, saw lots of the ball in a free role first half. Just as threatening on the left after the break.
ST – JOSH GINNELLY 5
Started through the middle, then moved out to the right. No shortage of effort, but let down by his first touch too many times.
ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 7
Had only real chance for Hearts in the first half, but header was well saved by Sam Walker. Headed Ash Taylor effort off the line at other end.
SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6
For Devlin 55mins. Energetic and hard-working in the middle of the park.
SUB – TOBY SIBBICK 6
For Neilson 69mins. Didn’t have to defend with Hearts on the front foot for the last 20 minutes. Ended up as striker.
SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 5
For Forrest 69 mins. Tidy enough without creating much or threatening to score.
SUB – GARY MACKAY-STEVEN 5
For Ginnelly 81 mins. Little time to make an impact on the right wing.