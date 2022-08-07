Manager Robbie Neilson changed his formation to an attacking 4-2-3-1, with Liam Boyce and Jorge Grant come into the starting XI in place of Nathan Atkinson and Tony Sibbick.
GK – Craig Gordon 7/10
Outstanding reaction save to keep out Elie Youan’s goal-bound header first half. Couldn’t do much to prevent Boyle’s equaliser from close range.
RD – Michael Smith 6
Caught out a couple of times by Youan’s pace in behind but steady performance at right-back from the Irishman.
RCD – Craig Halkett 8
Commanding, composed display from the centre-back … until he was outpaced by Elie Youan for the last-gast equaliser.
LCD – Kye Rowles 7
The Australian centre-back kept it simple on his derby debut and it was effective enough.
LD – Alex Cochrane 8
Another strong performance from a player who just keeps getting better. Looks like he will be a key player in the weeks and months ahead.
CM – Peter Haring 8
The best central midfielder on the pitch. Experienced Austrian was composed in possession and strong when it was required.
CM – Jorge Grant 6
Struggling with frenetic pace of the game in the opening 15 minutes, but grew into the game as Hearts took control in the second half.
RF – Barrie McKay 8
Assist for Shankland’s opener was beautifully weighted and superbly executed. Drifted across the front line and posed problems for Hibs.
CAM – Liam Boyce 8
Strength, touch, hold up and link up play in the false 9 position was very effective. Top performance and promising signs of a partnership with Shankland.
LF – Alan Forrest 6
Started on the left but switched wings with McKay. Had his moments but didn’t really managed to cut Hibs open.
ST – Lawrence Shankland 8
Run, control, strength and finish for opening goal was superb. Crucial defensive clearance denied Melkersen a tap in. Lucky not to be booked for rash challenge on Campbell.
SUBS
Nathaniel Atkinson 6
For Smith 63 mins. Got forward well from right wing-back and had decent chance, but shot was deflected wide for a corner.
Toby Sibbick 6
For Forrest 63 mins. Didn’t put a foot wrong at right centre-back as Hearts changed formation.
Cammy Devlin 6
For Grant 77 mins. Brought on to add defensive steel.
Andy Halliday 6
For Boyce 89 mins. Late introduction.