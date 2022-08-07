Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Robbie Neilson changed his formation to an attacking 4-2-3-1, with Liam Boyce and Jorge Grant come into the starting XI in place of Nathan Atkinson and Tony Sibbick.

GK – Craig Gordon 7/10

Outstanding reaction save to keep out Elie Youan’s goal-bound header first half. Couldn’t do much to prevent Boyle’s equaliser from close range.

Lawrence Shankland and Peter Haring applaud the Hearts fans. Picture:n Rob Casey / SNS

RD – Michael Smith 6

Caught out a couple of times by Youan’s pace in behind but steady performance at right-back from the Irishman.

RCD – Craig Halkett 8

Commanding, composed display from the centre-back … until he was outpaced by Elie Youan for the last-gast equaliser.

LCD – Kye Rowles 7

The Australian centre-back kept it simple on his derby debut and it was effective enough.

LD – Alex Cochrane 8

Another strong performance from a player who just keeps getting better. Looks like he will be a key player in the weeks and months ahead.

CM – Peter Haring 8

The best central midfielder on the pitch. Experienced Austrian was composed in possession and strong when it was required.

CM – Jorge Grant 6

Struggling with frenetic pace of the game in the opening 15 minutes, but grew into the game as Hearts took control in the second half.

RF – Barrie McKay 8

Assist for Shankland’s opener was beautifully weighted and superbly executed. Drifted across the front line and posed problems for Hibs.

CAM – Liam Boyce 8

Strength, touch, hold up and link up play in the false 9 position was very effective. Top performance and promising signs of a partnership with Shankland.

LF – Alan Forrest 6

Started on the left but switched wings with McKay. Had his moments but didn’t really managed to cut Hibs open.

ST – Lawrence Shankland 8

Run, control, strength and finish for opening goal was superb. Crucial defensive clearance denied Melkersen a tap in. Lucky not to be booked for rash challenge on Campbell.

SUBS

Nathaniel Atkinson 6

For Smith 63 mins. Got forward well from right wing-back and had decent chance, but shot was deflected wide for a corner.

Toby Sibbick 6

For Forrest 63 mins. Didn’t put a foot wrong at right centre-back as Hearts changed formation.

Cammy Devlin 6

For Grant 77 mins. Brought on to add defensive steel.

Andy Halliday 6