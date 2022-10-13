How the Hearts players rated out of 10 against Fiorentina

Robbie Neilson made three changes to his team following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock, with Stephen Humphrys preferred to Lawrence Shankland in attack. Peter Haring and Cammy Devlin came in to start in midfield behind Jorge Grant. After picking a back three against Fiorentina last week, Neilson went with a back four this time in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Trailing 4-0 at the break, the manager changed to changed to more of a 5-2-2-1 in the second half and it worked much better.

GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10

Two big saves prevented an embarrassing first half scoreline from being worse. Should have done better with the fourth goal.

The Hearts team to face Fiorentina line up before kick-off at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Picure: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty

RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

Made a superb tackle before pulling up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the third minute. Struggled on until the 16th minute.

CD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5

Tried to hold makeshift defence together but it was always going to be a difficult night. Found himself scrambling as defending became desperate.

Fiorentina and Hearts line up prior to the UEFA Conference League Group A s match. Picture: Massimo Paolone/ AP

CD – ALEX COCHRANE 4

Struggled with Jovic’s power and movement in a role he doesn’t have much experience of at this level. Conceded penalty with two mistakes.

LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Superbly-timed last-ditch tackle stopped Aleksa Terzić from scoring a quick-fire second. Got forward to set up Humphrys for his goal.

CDM – CAMMY DEVLIN 4

Made a couple of good challenges, but chasing shadows for most the of the night as Fiorentina took total control in the middle of the pitch.

CDM – PETER HARING 5

Couldn’t get close enough to his opponents and forced by the home side to pass sideways and backwards. Better at right-sided centre-back in a 3.

RF – ALAN FORREST 3

Barely had a kick in the first half, with Hearts on the ropes. Forced to drop deep, he couldn’t get into the game and was replaced at half time.

CAM – JORGE GRANT 3

A peripheral figure who was bypassed by Fiorentina, offered little defensively and couldn’t get on the ball. Hooked at half time.

LF – BARRIE MCAKAY 5

Made two very excellent passes to release Humphrys in the first half, but was on the back foot for the most part and defending is not his strength.

ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7

Justified his inclusion on a night of little service. Hit the post after 28 seconds, threatened in behind and took his goal very well.

SUB – TOBY SIBBICK 6

For Atkinson 16mins. Considering his lack of game time, Englishman did well at right back and then right wing back. Did the simple things well.

SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6

For Forrest HT. Youngster’s energy and application gave Hearts a bit more bite. Worked his socks off and picked up a booking.

SUB – ORESIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 6

For Grant HT. Stiffened up the midfield by snapping into tackles and getting the team higher up the pitch.

SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

For Humphrys 74min. Audacious attempt at a lob from distance not far away.

SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 6

For McKay 74min. Had some nice touches and held it up well in attack.

Player ratings scale

