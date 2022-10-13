How the Hearts players rated out of 10 against Fiorentina
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured against Fiorentina.
Robbie Neilson made three changes to his team following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock, with Stephen Humphrys preferred to Lawrence Shankland in attack. Peter Haring and Cammy Devlin came in to start in midfield behind Jorge Grant. After picking a back three against Fiorentina last week, Neilson went with a back four this time in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Trailing 4-0 at the break, the manager changed to changed to more of a 5-2-2-1 in the second half and it worked much better.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 6/10
Two big saves prevented an embarrassing first half scoreline from being worse. Should have done better with the fourth goal.
Most Popular
RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6
Made a superb tackle before pulling up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the third minute. Struggled on until the 16th minute.
CD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 5
Tried to hold makeshift defence together but it was always going to be a difficult night. Found himself scrambling as defending became desperate.
CD – ALEX COCHRANE 4
Struggled with Jovic’s power and movement in a role he doesn’t have much experience of at this level. Conceded penalty with two mistakes.
LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 6
Superbly-timed last-ditch tackle stopped Aleksa Terzić from scoring a quick-fire second. Got forward to set up Humphrys for his goal.
CDM – CAMMY DEVLIN 4
Made a couple of good challenges, but chasing shadows for most the of the night as Fiorentina took total control in the middle of the pitch.
CDM – PETER HARING 5
Couldn’t get close enough to his opponents and forced by the home side to pass sideways and backwards. Better at right-sided centre-back in a 3.
RF – ALAN FORREST 3
Barely had a kick in the first half, with Hearts on the ropes. Forced to drop deep, he couldn’t get into the game and was replaced at half time.
CAM – JORGE GRANT 3
A peripheral figure who was bypassed by Fiorentina, offered little defensively and couldn’t get on the ball. Hooked at half time.
LF – BARRIE MCAKAY 5
Made two very excellent passes to release Humphrys in the first half, but was on the back foot for the most part and defending is not his strength.
ST – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 7
Justified his inclusion on a night of little service. Hit the post after 28 seconds, threatened in behind and took his goal very well.
SUB – TOBY SIBBICK 6
For Atkinson 16mins. Considering his lack of game time, Englishman did well at right back and then right wing back. Did the simple things well.
SUB – CONNOR SMITH 6
For Forrest HT. Youngster’s energy and application gave Hearts a bit more bite. Worked his socks off and picked up a booking.
SUB – ORESIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 6
For Grant HT. Stiffened up the midfield by snapping into tackles and getting the team higher up the pitch.
SUB – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6
For Humphrys 74min. Audacious attempt at a lob from distance not far away.
SUB – EUAN HENDERSON 6
For McKay 74min. Had some nice touches and held it up well in attack.