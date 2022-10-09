How the Hearts players rated out of 10 against Kilmarnock – with usual stars underperforming
Ratings out of 10 for every Hearts players who featured against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
GK – CRAIG GORDON 4/10
Errors which lead to goals are like hen’s teeth for Scotland No1, but stumble dealing with a pass-back was a gift for Lafferty. Suspect handling thereafter.
RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6
Hasn’t had much game time of late, so needs more minutes under his belt but late equaliser volley with left foot was absolutely stunning.
RCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6
Not as comfortable on the right-hand side, but it is a case of needs must at the moment. Needs to stay fit for the weeks ahead.
LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 6
Almost cost his side with a couple of slack passes but generally adapted well to a more central role than he is used to.
LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 6
Versatility has been crucial this season as injuries pile up and, once again, he made a decent first of what was asked of him.
CDM – ORTESIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 6
Another solid display from the German, who has made the position his own. Replaced when Hearts had to chase the game.
CDM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 6
Added composure and authority to the centre of midfield early on and prepared to share his experience with teammates. Set up Humphrys´ goal.
RF – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 6
Posed a threat a position that doesn’t come naturally and moved inside to make an excellent run and finish with conviction.
CAM – ALAN FORREST 5
Bright and creative for the first half an hour before switching with McKay to go out to the left and faded somewhat. Ended up on the right.
LF – BARRIE MCKAY 4
Sitter he missed after 90 seconds sums up where he’s at the moment. Off the boil and perhaps in need of a rest.
ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6
Linked up well and laid one on a plate for McKay after 90 seconds, but pulled shot wide from Atkinson cut-back when in scoring position himself.
SUB – JORGE GRANT 5
For Kio 69mins. Brought to help Hearts chase the game and keep them on the front foot.
SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 5
For Halliday 86mins. Late introduction.