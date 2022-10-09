How the Hearts players rated out of 10 against Kilmarnock – with usual stars underperforming

GK – CRAIG GORDON 4/10

Errors which lead to goals are like hen’s teeth for Scotland No1, but stumble dealing with a pass-back was a gift for Lafferty. Suspect handling thereafter.

RD – NATHANIEL ATKINSON 6

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty closes down Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson at Rugby Park. Picture: Rob Casey / SNS

Hasn’t had much game time of late, so needs more minutes under his belt but late equaliser volley with left foot was absolutely stunning.

RCD – STEPHEN KINGSLEY 6

Not as comfortable on the right-hand side, but it is a case of needs must at the moment. Needs to stay fit for the weeks ahead.

LCD – ALEX COCHRANE 6

Almost cost his side with a couple of slack passes but generally adapted well to a more central role than he is used to.

LD – ANDY HALLIDAY 6

Versatility has been crucial this season as injuries pile up and, once again, he made a decent first of what was asked of him.

CDM – ORTESIS KIOMOURTZOGLOU 6

Another solid display from the German, who has made the position his own. Replaced when Hearts had to chase the game.

CDM – ROBERT SNODGRASS 6

Added composure and authority to the centre of midfield early on and prepared to share his experience with teammates. Set up Humphrys´ goal.

RF – STEPHEN HUMPHRYS 6

Posed a threat a position that doesn’t come naturally and moved inside to make an excellent run and finish with conviction.

CAM – ALAN FORREST 5

Bright and creative for the first half an hour before switching with McKay to go out to the left and faded somewhat. Ended up on the right.

LF – BARRIE MCKAY 4

Sitter he missed after 90 seconds sums up where he’s at the moment. Off the boil and perhaps in need of a rest.

ST – LAWRENCE SHANKLAND 6

Linked up well and laid one on a plate for McKay after 90 seconds, but pulled shot wide from Atkinson cut-back when in scoring position himself.

SUB – JORGE GRANT 5

For Kio 69mins. Brought to help Hearts chase the game and keep them on the front foot.

SUB – LEWIS NEILSON 5

For Halliday 86mins. Late introduction.

Player ratings scale

