How to watch Hearts v Hibs? Edinburgh derby stream details, team news, kick-off time

Hearts go into the match off the back of a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Hibs, meanwhile, have won only one of their 12 league fixtures in 2022. But, as everyone always says, form often goes out the window on derby day.

Match details

Who? Hearts v Hibs.

Hearts striker Ellis Simms shoots for goal in the 0-0 draw against Hibs at Easter Road the last time the Edinburgh rivals met. Picture: SNS

What? Matchday 33 of cinch Premiership 2021/22 season.

Where? Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh.

When? Saturday, April 9. 3pm kick-off.

How to watch

The match is the first league Edinburgh derby since the final meeting between the sides in 2005/06 not to be picked for live TV coverage. Instead, the game will be available to watch live for those not in attendance on Hearts’ pay-per-view service. It costs £15.

Team news

Hearts: Gary Mackay-Steven returns to Robbie Neilson’s squad after missing the last few games with a broken hand. Nathaniel Atkinson can also expect to be involved after sitting out last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Ross County ifollowing his participation in Australia’s World Cup qualifiers. John Souttar, Michael Smith, Beni Baningime and Cammy Devlin are all out, though the latter is expected to return for the semi.

Hibs: Matt Macey could be back in contention for this one after recovering from injury. Demi Mitchell and Paul McGinn remain sidelined. Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet are both out for the season. Ryan Porteous serves the second of his four-game suspension.

Likely line-ups

Hearts: Gordon; Atkinson, Halkett, Kingsley, Cochrane; McEneff, Haring, Halliday, McKay; Boyce; Simms.

Hibs: Dabrowski; Bushiri, Hanlon, Doig; Cadden, Newell, Doyle-Hayes, Clarke; Mueller, Jasper; Melkersen.

Previous meetings

Both games this season have ended in 0-0 draws. Hearts are the last team to have won an Edinburgh derby, beating Hibs 2-1 after extra time in the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2020.

What the game means

In the final match before the cinch Premiership split, Hearts could clinch third place this season with a victory and failure of both Motherwell and Dundee United to win. Hibs will clinch a top-six place with a win. A draw, or even a defeat, might be good enough for Shaun Maloney’s side depending on results elsewhere. Of the five teams within reaching distance of Hibs in the table, four of them play each other and St Mirren host reigning champions Rangers. A draw would also take them above Motherwell on goal difference if the Steelmen lose to Livingston.

What Robbie Neilson said

“They’ve changed managers, so they were 4-4-2 and now they’re 3-4-3, 3-5-2, whatever you want to call it. They’re more possession-based, but ultimately it’s about winning football matches. Whatever they play we’ll be looking to beat them.”

What Shaun Maloney said

"Physically, I feel the team are really, really good and I really want them to go and show their personality in action at Tynecastle. I’ve got no concerns about any of our team going there and having a physical issue. I want us to really go and match what Hearts have, and I want us to play as well.”

Referee

Nick Walsh will take charge of an Edinburgh derby for the second time this season after overseeing the 0-0 draw in Gorgie back in September.

