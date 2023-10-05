News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

How to watch Hearts v Hibs: TV channel, ticket sales, referee and VAR officials confirmed

Tynecastle Park is gearing up for the first Edinburgh derby of the season

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:13 BST
Hearts and Hibs meet again at Tynecastle Park this Saturday. Pic: SNSHearts and Hibs meet again at Tynecastle Park this Saturday. Pic: SNS
Hearts and Hibs meet again at Tynecastle Park this Saturday. Pic: SNS

Hearts and Hibs fans have snapped up every available ticket for this weekend’s first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Park. All three home stands plus the away stand are sold out as supporters clamour to attend the match.

Hearts sit fourth in the Premiership table with 10 points from seven games as they prepare to welcome their city rivals. Hibs are sixth on eight points and, as always, a high-octane affair is expected on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The match kicks off at 3pm and is not being broadcast by any UK television companies. Hearts TV will show live footage for international subscribers, whilst UK-based fans will get audio commentary.

Most Popular

Sportscene will have highlights of the derby on Saturday evening for those unable to see it live. The show starts at 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed that Willie Collum will referee the game. His assistants will be Graeme Stewart and Ross Macleod, with Steven McLean the fourth official in the technical area.

John Beaton will be in charge of VAR, assisted by Gary Hilland.

Related topics:Hearts FC