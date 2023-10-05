Tynecastle Park is gearing up for the first Edinburgh derby of the season

Hearts and Hibs meet again at Tynecastle Park this Saturday. Pic: SNS

Hearts and Hibs fans have snapped up every available ticket for this weekend’s first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Park. All three home stands plus the away stand are sold out as supporters clamour to attend the match.

Hearts sit fourth in the Premiership table with 10 points from seven games as they prepare to welcome their city rivals. Hibs are sixth on eight points and, as always, a high-octane affair is expected on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match kicks off at 3pm and is not being broadcast by any UK television companies. Hearts TV will show live footage for international subscribers, whilst UK-based fans will get audio commentary.

Sportscene will have highlights of the derby on Saturday evening for those unable to see it live. The show starts at 7.30pm on the BBC Scotland channel.

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed that Willie Collum will referee the game. His assistants will be Graeme Stewart and Ross Macleod, with Steven McLean the fourth official in the technical area.