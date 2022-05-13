How to watch Hearts v Rangers? Team news, stream details, manager comments

Match details

Who? Hearts v Rangers

What? cinch Premiership, matchday 38

Liam Boyce in action against Rangers in December when the Ibrox side won 2-0 at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS

Where? Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When? Saturday, 13 May. 12.15pm kick-off.

How to watch

The match is available through the Hearts pay-per-view service. This game costs £15.

Team news

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has revealed every first-team player is in contention to play against the Ibrox side with the exception of Beni Baningime, who will remain absent until the turn of the year with a knee injury. Craig Halkett hasn’t featured since the semi-final win over Hibs, while John Souttar’s absence is even longer, having not played since the 2-2 draw with Dundee United in early March.

Rangers will hope to have Kemar Roofe back for the Europa League final but Saturday’s game is almost certain to come too early for the striker.

Likely starting XIs

Hearts: Gordon; Sibbick, Moore, Kingsley; Smith, Devlin, Halliday, Mackay-Steven; Ginnelly, Simms, McKay

Rangers: McLaughlin; Tavernier, King, Balogun, Bassey; Davis, Ramsey, Arfield; Wright, Sakala, Diallo.

Previous meeting

Hearts were thumped 5-0 by Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men in early February. The two other matches this term were a hard-fought 2-0 win for Rangers at Tynecastle and a 1-1 draw at Ibrox earlier in the campaign.

Referee

Kevin Clancy will take charge of his first Hearts game since the 1-0 win over Livingston in early December, where he showed a booking to head coach Robbie Neilson for dissent.

What Robbie Neilson said

“It’s a big game. Whenever the Old Firm come to Tynecastle it’s usually a full house. It’s important from not only a fitness perspective but a psychological one as well that the boys are ready and have minutes under their belt. We had a few guys come on against Motherwell and you could probably see the rustiness. We’re treating this like a normal game. 20,000 fans have paid their hard-earned money to see the team perform. It’s the last game of the season at Tynecastle in what’s been a good season – we want to go out on a high. We’re ready and looking forward to it. How Rangers approach it is entirely up to Rangers so we’ll wait and see.”

