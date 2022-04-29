How to watch Hearts v Ross County: Team news, likely line-ups, referee

Here’s everything you need to know prior to the game in the Capital...

Match details

Who? Hearts v Ross County

Andy Halliday skips past Ross County's Dominic Samuel during the 1-1 draw between Hearts and the Staggies in Dingwall earlier this month. Picture: SNS

What? Cinch Premiership, matchday 35

Where? Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When? Saturday, 30 April. 3pm.

How to watch

The match is available to purchase through the Hearts pay-per-view service. The cost is £15.

Team news

Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday are both available for the weekend having missed the 3-2 win at Dundee United following knocks they sustained in the Scottish Cup semi-final triumph over Hibs.

Michael Smith is in full training though this one might come a little too early. The same goes for Cammy Devlin who has been involved in the last two matchday squads but is expected to start from the bench. Aaron McEneff went off on Sunday with a tight calf and may be held back as a precaution. John Souttar is expected back in the next couple of weeks, while Craig Halkett is likely to make the cup final against Rangers. Beni Baningime is out long term with a knee injury.

Likely line-ups

Hearts: Gordon; Atkinson, Sibbick, Kingsley, Cochrane; Ginnelly, Haring, Halliday, McKay; Boyce, Simms.

Ross County: Laidlaw; Randall, Iacovitti, Watson, Vokins; Tillson, Callachan; Hungo, Paton, Charles-Cook; White.

Previous meetings

All three games this season have been tight affairs. The first was a 2-2 draw as Hearts led through Liam Boyce before needing a Stephen Kingsley free-kick to rescue a point after Blair Spittal had netted twice. The Jambos won the next fixture, a 2-1 win on Boxing Day during heavy Covid-19 restrictions which saw no fans in the stadium, while the last match was a 1-1 draw as Barrie McKay cancelled out Alex Iacovitti’s opener.

Referee

Steven McLean was most recently in charge of Hearts’ 2-0 victory over Aberdeen in early March. It was a routine win for the Jambos, though they did have to survive a late penalty after McLean made a questionable call to give the Dons a spot-kick.

What the manager said

“Even when they weren’t doing great at the start of the season, you could tell they were a very good team. Malky’s used his experience to get a level of consistency. A lot of managers would change everything when they weren’t winning but he stuck with his system. They’ve got a strong, solid team. A good defence, energetic midfield, a target man, and wingers who take on their man. I’m not surprised at all at how good they’ve been.”

What Ross County said

"This will be the first time I've been to Tynecastle when there will be fans there," said Charles-Cook, who is in the running for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award. The last time I went there there were no fans. Everybody says when you go to Tynecastle it's an unbelievable atmosphere because they have loads of fans and it's a very cramped stadium. I'm looking forward to it." (Regan Charles-Cook)

