Everything you need to know about the weekend’s SPFL Premiership showdown

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the International break draws to a close, next up for Hearts is the notoriously difficult, banana-skin of a fixture, Killie away.

In what will statistically be the Jambos toughest challenge so far this season, Derek McInnes will face his former club for the first time since leaving Rugby Park for Tynecastle in the summer. His Hearts side currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table after seven games, two points ahead of Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes’ Ayrshire departure would’ve worried Kilmarnock fans as the 54-year old enjoyed three successful seasons at Rugby Park after getting them promoted from the Championship in his first season. However, with new boss, Stuart Kettlewell, Killie have had a superb start to the new season and currently find themselves third in the table, with their only league defeat coming against Celtic after a controversial last minute penalty.

As two of the league’s in-form sides prepare to face-off, here’s everything you need to know ahead of Kilmarnock vs Hearts:

When and where is Kilmarnock vs Hearts?

The match will take place at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park on Saturday, 18th October. Kick-off is scheduled for the slightly later than normal time of 17:45 (BST) due to television rights.

Will Kilmarnock vs Hearts be broadcast live on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage set to start at 17:15. If you are not already subscribed to Premier Sports, you can do so here. Prices start from £10.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can keep up to date with the action right here at the Evening News! Our man in the know, Barry Anderson, will be at Rugby Park where you can read his report and ratings bang on the full time whistle on top of post match reaction.

What is the team news ahead of Kilmarnock vs Hearts?

A number of Hearts stars impressed during the International break and will be hoping to emulate this form at club level. Pierre Landry Kabore scored a hat-trick for the Burkina Faso National Team in their World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia. The winger made history by becoming the first Jambo ever to pick up the match ball on International duty in a competitive game. James Wilson also netted three times during the break for the Scotland Under-21s against Gibraltar.

The break has provided some sidelined Jambos with a bit more time to get back into action. Record signing, Ageu is set to be back in training before Saturday’s fixture after being out for around six weeks with a hamstring issue. McInnes will also finally have an out and out right back at his disposal for the Killie game, as Christian Borchgrevink is set to make a return having been out since the opening day victory over Aberdeen. Frankie Kent, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ryan Fulton and Finlay Pollock won’t be in action until later this month.