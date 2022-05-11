How to watch Motherwell v Hearts? Kick-off time, stream details, team news

Match details

Who? Motherwell v Hearts

What? cinch Premiership, matchday 37

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toby Sibbick in action against Kevin van Veen the last time Hearts and Motherwell faced each other. Picture: SNS

Where? Fir Park, Motherwell

When? 7.45pm, Wednesday, May 11

How to watch

The match can be streamed live through Motherwell’s pay-per-view service. The game costs £12.

Team news

Aaron McEneff, Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin and Andy Halliday are all in contention for a place in the Hearts side having been absent through injury. John Souttar will be in the squad but will remain on the bench. The game will likely come too early for Craig Halkett while Beni Baningime is absent until the turn of the year.

Motherwell have been hit by further illness trouble. Kevin Van Veen shrugged off a bug to come off the bench and hit the winner against Ross County, while others missed out completely. Manager Graham Alexander, without naming names, has revealed other players have now caught the bug as some have returned to training.

Predicted starting XIs

Motherwell: Kelly; Donnelly, Ojala, Lamie; O’Donnell, Slattery, O’Hara, Carroll; Shields, Van Veen, Tierney

Hearts: Gordon; Smith, Sibbick, Kingsley; Atkinson, Devlin, Haring, Cochrane; Boyce, McKay; Simms

Previous meeting

Hearts defeated the Steelmen 2-0 in a surprisingly comfortable win at Tynecastle against a then-European rival as Ellis Simms netted his first goal for the club and Toby Sibbick made his second debut.

Referee

Matthew MacDermid is the whistler for tonight’s game. According to Transfermarkt, the 29-year-old is taking charge of his first ever Scottish top flight game and his first match involving either club.

What Robbie Neilson said

"We've got a Scottish Cup final in less than two weeks and they're all desperate to be in that starting XI. They know there are a number of guys coming back who are trying to get into that XI as well so they're all motivated to get into that team, which obviously helps try to win games.”

The Motherwell lowdown

A win for Motherwell is expected to guarantee them European football with Ross County travelling to Rangers tonight. Anything less than a victory and it’ll go to the final day.

Message from the editor