How to watch Motherwell v Hearts? Kick-off time, stream details, team news

Match details
Who? Motherwell v Hearts
What? cinch Premiership, matchday 37
Where? Fir Park, Motherwell
When? 7.45pm, Wednesday, May 11
How to watch
The match can be streamed live through Motherwell’s pay-per-view service. The game costs £12.
Team news
Aaron McEneff, Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin and Andy Halliday are all in contention for a place in the Hearts side having been absent through injury. John Souttar will be in the squad but will remain on the bench. The game will likely come too early for Craig Halkett while Beni Baningime is absent until the turn of the year.
Motherwell have been hit by further illness trouble. Kevin Van Veen shrugged off a bug to come off the bench and hit the winner against Ross County, while others missed out completely. Manager Graham Alexander, without naming names, has revealed other players have now caught the bug as some have returned to training.
Predicted starting XIs
Motherwell: Kelly; Donnelly, Ojala, Lamie; O’Donnell, Slattery, O’Hara, Carroll; Shields, Van Veen, Tierney
Hearts: Gordon; Smith, Sibbick, Kingsley; Atkinson, Devlin, Haring, Cochrane; Boyce, McKay; Simms
Previous meeting
Hearts defeated the Steelmen 2-0 in a surprisingly comfortable win at Tynecastle against a then-European rival as Ellis Simms netted his first goal for the club and Toby Sibbick made his second debut.
Referee
Matthew MacDermid is the whistler for tonight’s game. According to Transfermarkt, the 29-year-old is taking charge of his first ever Scottish top flight game and his first match involving either club.
What Robbie Neilson said
"We've got a Scottish Cup final in less than two weeks and they're all desperate to be in that starting XI. They know there are a number of guys coming back who are trying to get into that XI as well so they're all motivated to get into that team, which obviously helps try to win games.”
The Motherwell lowdown
A win for Motherwell is expected to guarantee them European football with Ross County travelling to Rangers tonight. Anything less than a victory and it’ll go to the final day.