How to watch Rangers v Hearts Scottish Cup final? Kick-off time, team news, likely line-up, referee

Match details

Who? Rangers v Hearts.

What? Scottish Cup final.

Stephen Kingsley pressures Rangers' Aaron Ramsey during Hearts' 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle last weekend. Picture: SNS

When? 3pm, Saturday, May 21.

How to watch

Both BBC Scotland and Premier Sports are showing the match live. BBC’s coverage begins from 2pm, while Premier Sports’ starts at 2.30pm.

Team news

Hearts will give the likes of Craig Halkett, John Souttar (both ankle), Cammy Devlin (hamstring) and Michael Smith (back) the opportunity to prove their fitness. All four of them appeared in the 3-1 defeat last week and are thought to have played in a bounce game on Tuesday. Liam Boyce is thought to be fit again after being forced off against Rangers in the final league game of the season with a tight groin. Beni Baningime (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Kemar Roofe will be in line for a return to the starting XI for Rangers after coming off the bench in the Europa League final.

Likely line-ups

Rangers: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Lundstram; Aribo, Kamara, Kent; Roofe.

Hearts: Gordon; Atkinson, Halkett, Kingsley, Cochrane; Ginnelly, Haring, Halliday, McKay; Boyce, Simms.

Prior meetings

Rangers won three of the four fixtures in the league this term, including a 3-1 victory for a youthful side last Saturday as the majority of players were rested ahead of the clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek. The other games were won 2-0 and 5-0, while Hearts claimed a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in the first meeting between the sides.

Referee

Willie Collum is taking charge of this final. Hearts will be hoping for better luck than the 2019 Scottish Cup final when the whistler erroneously awarded Celtic a penalty from which Odsonne Edouard was able to equalise. He was also the referee when Hearts were handily beaten 5-0 at Ibrox in February.

What Robbie Neilson said

“We know it’s going to be a tough game and we need to be ready for it, but we’re all very excited for the weekend. There have been a lot of teams at Hearts over the years that have finished third, qualified for Europe, and gotten to cup finals. There’s been very few that have won it. We’ve got an opportunity to do it and what an opportunity it is."

