Everything you need to know about the must-win under-21s Euro 2027 qualifier

After the 12-0 hammering of Gibraltar, next up for Scot Gemmill’s side is a trip to Baku.

Having got their initial two difficult fixtures out of the way, Scotland under 21s got off the mark in Group B in spectacular fashion on Thursday night. Hearts star, James Wilson scored a hat-trick against Gibraltar at Dens Park, while Manchester City prospect, Emilio Lawrence also grabbed a match ball of his own. A routine win may have been half-expected by Scotland supporters, however the so-called group minnows only lost 2-1 against Czechia last month.

After losing to the Czechs as well as Portugal in September, Scotland have already given themselves a mountain to climb in their European Championship bid. As they now look ahead to Azerbaijan, Gemmill’s side must pick up all three points away from home, if they have any ambitions of reaching the tournament in Serbia and Albania.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know ahead of the Under-21s Euro 2027 qualification showdown, between Scotland and Azerbaijan:

Where and when will Azerbaijan vs Scotland take place?

The match will take place on Tuesday, 14th October at the Liv Bona Arena in Baku. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 (19:00 local time).

Will Azerbaijan vs Scotland be available to live stream?

The match will be streamed live on the Scotland National Team Youtube Channel. If you are not already subscribed, you can do so here.

What is the team news ahead of Azerbaijan vs Scotland?

After the impressive Gibraltar display, Scot Gemmill will have a number of healthy selection headaches for the match and has a full squad to choose from. Hearts’ James Wilson is set to keep his place in the team after his heroics on Thursday night.

Macaulay Tait is yet to feature for the young Scottish side despite getting regular minutes for Livingston on loan from Hearts. Also on loan away from Gorgie, goalkeeping prospect Liam McFarlane is also available for selection. Hibs attacking midfielder, Rudi Molotnikov received his first ever call-up to the under 21s this month, having featured for his country at under 17s and under 19s level.

The squad:

Ruairidh Adams - Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)

Rory Mahady - Leeds United

Liam McFarlane - Heart of Midlothian (on loan at Alloa Athletic)

Lenny Agbaire - Rotherham United

Matthew Anderson - KV Kortrijk

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen - Dunfermline Athletic

Sam Cleall-Harding - Dundee United

Colby Donovan - Celtic

Luke Graham - Dundee

Ben McPherson - Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)

Findlay Curtis - Rangers

Rudi Molotnikov - Hibernian

Kristi Montgomery - Blackburn Rovers

Macaulay Tait - Heart of Midlothian (on loan to Livingston)

Kyle Ure - Celtic (on loan to Ayr United)

David Watson (C) - Kilmarnock

Emilio Lawrence - Manchester City

Ryan One - Sheffield United

Dire Mebude - KVC Westerlo

Miller Thomson - Dundee United (on loan to Ross County)

James Wilson - Heart of Midlothian

What has Scot Gemmill had to say ahead of Azerbaijan vs Scotland?

Speaking after the win in Gibraltar, Scot Gemmill said: “We have to go and show we can do this in a different environment against a different opposition, we’ve been before and we know it’s a difficult place to go, but it’s a great challenge for the players.”