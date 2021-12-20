I can sympathise with Hearts fans who boycotted Dundee, says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and assistant Lee McCulloch applaud the Hearts fans.

He was speaking after some supporters opted stayed away from Dens Park on Saturday in protest against the email-gate storm in April 2020 when Hearts were demoted to the Championship when the season was curtailed due to Covid.

Hearts took almost 1,400 fans to Dens on Saturday, although some may have decided not to travel due to growing concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid spreading rapidly through the country.

There’s little love lost between the clubs after Dundee’s controversial vote to end the Premiership season in April 2020 effectively condemned Hearts to relegation.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matches between the teams in the Championship were played behind closed doors, so Saturday’s trip to the Dundee was the first chance for Hearts fans to vote with their feet.

Neilson, who had assistant Lee McCulloch back on the bench beside him following his self isolation, was delighted with the backing given by those who did decide to support the team during the 1-0 win, secured thanks to a second half goal by Jamie Walker.

“Different class” said Neilson of the travelling support.

He told Hearts TV: “I know there’s reasons why we didn't sell the end out and I understand that. To an extent I agree with that as well.

“But the guys that were here made a lot of noise and that’s what we need.

“We’ve sent them back down the road happy, which is important.”

Message from the editor