After signing a new two-year deal at the club last week, Hearts manager Eva Olid insists that her unique relationship with the club is helping her guide them to success.

Since joining the club in 2021, Olid has helped transform the Jam Tarts. After taking the side from the foot of the SWPL1, the Spaniard has revolutionised the club and achieved a record fourth-place finish last season. Her reward was a new two-year deal last week as they prepare to embark on another new season together. Speaking after her deal, Olid insists that the freedom Hearts give her to mould her project is one of many reasons behind the recent successes.

“It is amazing to be here, every year the league is improving,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Last season we saw over 16,000 fans at a match and we were lucky to be there. Hopefully, this season the league keeps growing because it is so nice to be part of that.

“I cannot be in a better place than Hearts. Here I feel so validated and that is so important. I have freedom for the project that we started creating two years ago and that is something that you don’t have in many places. I am fully happy here and I want to keep growing with the club and the team. I am so excited.”

Many players who have been at the club over the years have also expressed their delight at Olid committing her long-term future at the club. Georgia Hunter who was made captain by her manager after Mariel Kaney retired earlier this year, was thrilled to hear the news explaining the pair have developed a “great relationship” in their time together at the club.