The Jam Tarts have had Rangers, Partick Thistle, Glasgow City and Hibs all within the last two weeks. As a result, player fatigue has become a major issue at the club with multiple players pulling up with new injuries throughout this period. In Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Hibs, Jenna Penman became the latest player to take a knock as the defender was forced off after just 13 minutes.

“I don’t know how we are going to do it because we have injuries and the players are exhausted,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News ahead of the Rangers game. “This is the fifth match without stop that we have got to play, I don’t know [how we will do it]. We need to validate [Penman’s injury]. Thursday we will have recovery and we will see then if it is long-term or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are unbeaten in their last two games against the Glaswegians. Olid’s side got a dramatic last-minute equaliser two weeks back as Ciara Grant slotted home a penalty to get a 1-1 draw. The manager hopes that these recent performances will give them confidence going into the final two games.

Eva Olid's side have only lost to Glasgow City and Celtic at home in the SWPL1 this season. Credit: Malcolm MacKenzie