“I don’t know how we are going to do it”: Hearts fitness concern for Rangers
Hearts host Rangers in their fifth game within a fortnight this Sunday with player fitness a major concern for manager Eva Olid.
The Jam Tarts have had Rangers, Partick Thistle, Glasgow City and Hibs all within the last two weeks. As a result, player fatigue has become a major issue at the club with multiple players pulling up with new injuries throughout this period. In Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Hibs, Jenna Penman became the latest player to take a knock as the defender was forced off after just 13 minutes.
“I don’t know how we are going to do it because we have injuries and the players are exhausted,” Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News ahead of the Rangers game. “This is the fifth match without stop that we have got to play, I don’t know [how we will do it]. We need to validate [Penman’s injury]. Thursday we will have recovery and we will see then if it is long-term or not.”
Hearts are unbeaten in their last two games against the Glaswegians. Olid’s side got a dramatic last-minute equaliser two weeks back as Ciara Grant slotted home a penalty to get a 1-1 draw. The manager hopes that these recent performances will give them confidence going into the final two games.
“Yeah we will have confidence,” she added. “We will like to play with all the players, no injuries and that’s going to be difficult because that is not the case. It would be amazing [to get a result] we still have two games to play against Rangers and Celtic and we will try of course but it will be difficult.”