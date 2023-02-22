The English-born striker has made quite a name for herself since joining the Jam Tarts in the summer. Her arrival has been part of a revolution at Hearts this season as they have jumped up to fourth in the SWPL 1 table, a big improvement from last season’s eighth place.

This Sunday, Timms is preparing to play at Tynecastle for the first time since joining the club as they welcome Hibs for the Edinburgh derby. “It being at Tynecastle is going to be amazing," she told the Evening News. “When we played at Easter Road the fans were incredible then let alone now where there are going to be more Hearts fans. It's going to be amazing.

“A lot of people have been surprised at how well Hearts are doing this year, which is a credit to the team and we will definitely pull people in to come and watch.”

Manager Eva Olid (right) signed Georgia Timms (left) last summer. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Priding herself on her style of play, the 24-year-old is a workhorse up front. Utilised mainly as a target forward, she is never afraid of a challenge as she aims to hold up the ball, allowing her team-mates to move up the field. However, such a role does not come without bruises at full-time.

“I want to help the team as much as possible, get the goals, get that fourth position," she stated. “As a whole team, that’s what we are striving for. We said at the start of the season that we want top six and that is what we want just to show what we can do. We are not professional yet, not everyone is professional so look what we can do if we can go professional.

“One of my strengths, despite not being the tallest, is that I’ve got upper-body strength to hold off players. I do that, that is my strength and I try to do that as much as I can. It can be tiring, which people don’t realise, but that’s why I’m here. The extra bit is getting the goals really. Every time I come out of the game, I have bruises everywhere.”

Before moving to the Scottish capital, Timms was utilising her talents in England, starting her career off at Oxford United. The 24-year-old is a passionate supporter of the U’s and played for the club for 12 years, winning supporters’ and players’ player of the year in the 2019/20 season before moving to Lewes in 2020. Looking back, she believes she may still be at Oxford United if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

Georgia Timms, pictured in action against Hibs, ended her goal drought on Sunday when she scored in a 5-0 win over Hamilton. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

“Yeah I am a [Oxford United fan], they aren’t doing well this year though," she said. “My dad and I spend a lot of time there, I am a big supporter and I look out for them. They are struggling to get out of the Championship at the minute but they are a great team. It was around Covid time that I left. If it wasn’t for Covid I think I’d still be there to be honest. It was a time where everything was changing.

“It was my agent that proposed the move away. I asked my Dad ‘do I do it or do I not’ and he said I think you need to. Then I was at Lewes and then this opportunity came up and I was like I have to or I’ll look back and if I don’t take it I’ll regret it. Looking back, I don’t regret it.”

Now, having moved up north to the Capital, her surroundings are completely different to what she experienced growing up. The striker grew up in Moreton-in-Marsh, a small town in Gloucestershire, completely different to the city life the 24-year-old now experiences on a day-to-day basis.

“Coming from a small town everyone knows everybody else,” she added. “Everyone knows each other. For example, when I’m doing well, it’s good because the village will know who I am. They know my family and my family are very proud. I’m proud to say I’m from Moreton-in-Marsh. I don’t want to sound big-headed in that everybody knows me in my village. Everyone knows my family, asking how the football is going. People look out and it’s nice.”

Moving up north does have its disadvantages. Timms is now the furthest away from her family that she has ever been in her career and the striker admits that being so far away from loved ones can be “difficult”.

However, living away from family is something she has grown used to. “I’ve done it since I was 16, I moved out to go play for Oxford United and lived with like a host family," she said. “I’m very much used to it.

"However, if football isn’t going right, you need that family time to just take your mind off things because sometimes that can become quite difficult. I have a few young brothers, one that’s two, and not seeing him grow up is kind of hard.

"Then again, this is my career, this is my job, I want to do it and I’ve got to strive to become the best I can become. It’s the sacrifices I’ve got to take. My little brother, who is almost three now, will be like ‘I’m going to come and see you’. He always wants to come up and watch and that helps.