'I really like him': Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst reveals what he said to Cammy Devlin after Hearts red card

The Ibrox boss revealed he’s a big fan of the Australian, who went from the highs of making his debut for his country last week to being ordered off at Tynecastle. With Hearts already 2-0 down to an Antonio Colak double it made their task doubling difficult as second-half goals from Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent completed a rout by the Glasgow giants.

Devlin came charging in from behind on Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo and stamped down on the player’s ankle. The incident happened right in front of the Rangers bench, provoked a furious reaction from the away side and left referee Steven McLean with little option but to brandish a red.

As Devlin made his way from the field of play, van Bronckhorst got a hold of the player and had a word in his ear before patting him on the back of the head.

Hearts' Cammy Devlin is spoken to my Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst as he walks off the field following his red card. Picture: SNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the 4-0 win, the Rangers head coach was asked on Sky Sports what he said to the Hearts ace.

“It was just before me. Rabbi was in battle with his opponent and he came from behind,” said the Dutchman.

"I really like him as a player, I told him you don’t need these challenges, you are far better player than he showed today.

"He is one of their best players, he is a midfielder with dynamics. I told him he doesn’t need these kind of challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Message from the editor