1 . BEST HEARTS GAME COVERED

There's three of them and I couldn't separate them. The Scottish Cup final in 2012, for obvious reasons, was just such a historic occasion regardless of the result. It was just one of these things I don't think I'll ever see again. The second one was only a couple of months later, Hearts against Liverpool at Anfield in the Europa League play-off. David Templeton scored late on to give Hearts the lead, then Luis Suarez equalised and Hearts went out 2-1 on aggregate. There were some fantastic scenes in the game itself. Covering a game at Anfield was terrific. I left the ground that night in a taxi with Vladimir Romanov and did an inteview with him in the back seat whilst his translator in the front seat translated for me. It was just crazy. The third game was Fiorentina in the Europa UEFA Conference League in 2022. To be in the Stadio Artemio Franchi, sitting there covering a game live, was fantastic. It's a superb stadium and Fiorentina is one of my favourite European teams. It was a brilliant feeling. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602