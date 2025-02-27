Twenty yearts of covering Hearts have produced many memories and talking points, from Edinburgh derby matches to cup finals and even a hijacked press conference. It was 20 years ago today, on 27 February, 2005, that I joined the Edinburgh Evening News.
Below are some of my best memories, including favourite goal, the best managers to deal with and other highlights from two decades at Tynecastle Park:
1. BEST HEARTS GAME COVERED
There's three of them and I couldn't separate them. The Scottish Cup final in 2012, for obvious reasons, was just such a historic occasion regardless of the result. It was just one of these things I don't think I'll ever see again. The second one was only a couple of months later, Hearts against Liverpool at Anfield in the Europa League play-off. David Templeton scored late on to give Hearts the lead, then Luis Suarez equalised and Hearts went out 2-1 on aggregate. There were some fantastic scenes in the game itself. Covering a game at Anfield was terrific. I left the ground that night in a taxi with Vladimir Romanov and did an inteview with him in the back seat whilst his translator in the front seat translated for me. It was just crazy. The third game was Fiorentina in the Europa UEFA Conference League in 2022. To be in the Stadio Artemio Franchi, sitting there covering a game live, was fantastic. It's a superb stadium and Fiorentina is one of my favourite European teams. It was a brilliant feeling.
2. BEST HEARTS GOAL SEEN LIVE
There have been a lot of cracking goals down the years but Mauricio Pinilla's at Aberdeen in 2006 was as good as any. Probably the best. Just an outstanding move from start to finish.
3. FAVOURITE SEASON COVERING HEARTS
Probably three of them again: 2005/06 was memorable with so much going on. It ended with Hearts in the Champions League qualifying rounds and winning the Scottish Cup. Great events to cover. More recently, 2022/23 and 2024/25, being in the UEFA Conference League group stages and now league phase was superb. Enjoyed the variety, getting to travel is a huge bonus which I don't take for granted at all. I've enjoyed it immensely, so those three seasons would be up there.
4. BEST HEARTS MANAGER TO DEAL WITH
Couldn't separate Csaba Laszlo and Robbie Neilson. They were both excellent to deal with. They would pick up the phone, phone you back if they missed you and text you if you needed anything. I would also mention Steven Naismith, Gary Locke, John McGlynn and Valdas Ivanauskas, who were also very helpful and good to work with.