'I think I've played quite OK': Orestis Kiomourtzoglou judges his form since moving to Hearts

However, the German midfielder insists he can get better after receiving a well-earned break with the cinch Premiership shutting down for five weeks due to the World Cup.

The 24-year-old has started all but two of his 11 appearances for Robbie Neilson following an extended wait after the announcement of his signing due to the need for a work permit.

With the Hearts team having been given time off to go and see their families following the 1-1 at Livingston last time out, Kio (as he’s known) is ready to come back refreshed, refocused and a better play.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou has the backing of manager Robbie Neilson having featured regularly since his arrival. Picture: SNS

“I can improve, of course. Everyone can improve, all the time. But I'll be looking to come back from the holiday and play a bit better,” he told the Evening News.

“I think I've played quite OK, otherwise I wouldn't have been playing so much. Because otherwise the coach would be saying "ah, not so good" and then I'd be sitting on the bench.

“It's difficult because I don't like to talk so much about myself. I like other guys to talk about me. I'm not the boss, it's the gaffer and he's the one who decides to play us.

“We've all been given an individual programme to train by ourselves in terms of recovering the body. I'm looking to keep my head clear, come back fresh and give everything between now and the end of the season.”

