'I want to get away from that' - Steven Naismith reveals why he will never bluff it at Hearts
Improvement at Tynecastle is all part of a bigger picture for the head coach
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith wants to keep building steady momentum at Tynecastle Park after four successive league wins. Saturday's 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock was the first time the Edinburgh club had triumphed in four consecutive Premiership matches for five years.
Naismith is not concerned with reinforcing the need to finish third in the table at this point in the campaign. He is more focused on immediate issues ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Rangers in Gorgie. Hearts' aim is to continue in the same vein and ensure results are as consistent as possible over the coming weeks.
Naismith stressed that he will always be 100 per cent honest with players and let them know the priorities. "The biggest thing is the results, the performances and how we are getting the results," he told the Evening News. "Footballers are intelligent enough. They know when you are trying to bluff them: 'We can get third and that's the priority.' They can see right through that.
"It's really important that it's more about that level of consistency and control. That's the bigger thing, that's the thing that leads to success. It's not being reactive to each week: 'They've done that this week so we need to do something.' Forget all of that.
"The stats that we have spoken about - the away wins and four wins in a row now - that should be normal for us as a club. It should be normal that we go on a run of two or three wins, then maybe a draw, then we go on another run. That's got to be the norm. It can't just be the reactive: 'They did that last week so we will do it this week.' I want to get away from that. I want us to just keep building on the momentum that each win brings."