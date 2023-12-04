Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith wants to keep building steady momentum at Tynecastle Park after four successive league wins. Saturday's 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock was the first time the Edinburgh club had triumphed in four consecutive Premiership matches for five years.

Naismith is not concerned with reinforcing the need to finish third in the table at this point in the campaign. He is more focused on immediate issues ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Rangers in Gorgie. Hearts' aim is to continue in the same vein and ensure results are as consistent as possible over the coming weeks.

Naismith stressed that he will always be 100 per cent honest with players and let them know the priorities. "The biggest thing is the results, the performances and how we are getting the results," he told the Evening News. "Footballers are intelligent enough. They know when you are trying to bluff them: 'We can get third and that's the priority.' They can see right through that.

"It's really important that it's more about that level of consistency and control. That's the bigger thing, that's the thing that leads to success. It's not being reactive to each week: 'They've done that this week so we need to do something.' Forget all of that.