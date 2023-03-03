'I'm not that type of person.' Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant discusses his future, fight, focus and family

The English midfielder has spent most of the season as a bit-part player since arriving from Peterborough United last summer. It is a situation he is eager to change as the proverbial business end of the campaign arrives with Hearts pursuing European qualification and cup progress. He has appeared 27 times for the Edinburgh club so far, starting 13 games and featuring 14 times as a substitute.

Although keen for more of an impact, Grant does not look overly flustered discussing the subject. He hoped to be more of a regular by now, of course, but knew the cinch Premiership would be totally different to the second, third and fourth tiers he previously frequented in England.

He is used to being a creative force, a talisman even, at former clubs so this is an altogether different experience. It is one he is determined to see through. Grant, 28, signed a three-year Hearts contract just eight months ago. Despite the lack of game time, he is determined to fight his way into the team rather than seek any kind of move this summer.

“I knew this move would be different from what I’ve done before and I’m totally 100 per cent focused on getting in the team here. It hasn’t crossed my mind to just jump ship after it’s been a tough start. I’m not that kind of person,” he said, speaking exclusively to the Evening News. “I will do my best to get in there, it’s 100 per cent Hearts, that’s all I’m focused on.

“I’ve really loved it here. One big thing for me has been the boys in the changing room. We have a really good group. The league is actually a really good league and I think English people look down on it a bit. There are massive games here.”

He was used to influencing big games down south as something of a talismanic figure. The aim is to reproduce some magic in Gorgie. “That’s what I’ve been at previous clubs but it’s not always like that in football. You need to work to get to that point,” he acknowledged. “Even in my previous teams, I didn’t just go straight in as the main man. I worked to get there. I’m still going to do that here. I’ll work as hard as possible to be that person.

“I want to get in the team. I feel I’ve got a lot to bring and I feel I can help the team in a positive way. If I can get an opportunity and a run of games, that would be perfect. I’m an attack-minded midfielder. I can do the other side of the game, but one of my strengths is going forward, creating and scoring goals. I will always look to affect the game whether I start or only come on for ten minutes.

Jorge Grant in action for Hearts at Tynecastle Park.

“The boys haven’t done badly apart from the last result at Motherwell. Other than that, we’ve been on a good run of form. I’ve just got to do well when I get on the pitch to force my way in. The way to do that is to get more goals and assists. That’s how you stay in the team.”

The next four games are vital to Hearts’ aspirations: League fixtures against St Johnstone and Celtic, then Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final before a Premiership trip to Aberdeen. “We are looking at these next four games as really important,” explained Grant. “We have beaten St Johnstone away from home so we will look to get three points at home on Saturday, then focus on the other three.

“Everyone knows this is the business end of the season and, when you play for this club, there is going to be pressure at this point. We are looking to finish third in the Premiership and potentially get to the Scottish Cup final, then look to do better than last year in that as well. I know, when I’m called upon, I need to be ready.”

Chance meetings with supporters give plenty encouragement. Grant’s instinct to pass forward from midfield and be positive with the ball whenever possible is an endearing trait. “I feel like the fans have taken to me. When I've played, I’ve always got nice messages,” he revealed. “When I've spoken to people in town, they have always said: ‘We think you’re a really good player, you just need some more game time.’ Obviously it’s not going to be perfect because I’ve come to a different club in a different country and I’m away from my family. It’s completely different to what I’ve had in my career. It was never going to be a click of the fingers and straight into the team. I’ve got to work to get in and I’ll carry on doing that.”

His partner and two-year-old son remain in the East Midlands and visit Edinburgh regularly. “I don’t really get frustrated [by football]. When I was younger I probably took it in a bit more. When you are away from football, it’s time for spending with your family. It’s been different for me this year with my Mrs and my son back home. They have come up here for two to three weeks because she is still working back in Nottingham.

